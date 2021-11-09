Activists asking to postpone vote for removal of Confederate statue in Springfield Park

ACTION NEWS JAX AT NOON Third city committee votes "NO" on a $1.3 million proposal to remove a Confederate statue from Springfield Park.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following many demonstrations asking for the removal of a Springfield Park statue representing the southern women who fought to preserve the Confederacy, activists are trying to postpone a vote expected Tuesday.

Ben Frazier with the Northside Coalition is asking council members to pick a different date in order to “allow time for the mayor, the city council, city leaders, community members to consider options on how best to remove the monument.”

Frazier said, ” We think that any answer or solution that we come up with needs to be based on the foundation of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The Jacksonville Civic Council also sent a letter to Mayor Lenny Curry and City Council President Sam Newby asking to delay the vote. It went on to say that if the legislation fails is can not be reintroduce for at least another year.

The $1.3 million measure proposed by the City of Jacksonville failed three committee votes last week. Mayor Lenny Curry previously vowed to remove confederate monuments and markers from all city property. Since the “Tribute to the Women of the Confederacy” is city property it’s been wrapped in tarp due to past vandalism.

The Mayor’s Office told finance committee members that a private business owner has offered to house the confederate statue from Springfield Park. Hughes says it is the same property where a confederate statue from downtown St. Augustine was moved previously. The location was identified as the Trout Creek Fish Camp on State Road 13.

If City Council takes up the bill Tuesday night, it would require a super majority from the 19 council members.

