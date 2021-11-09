CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Publix could help transform Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Local leaders say a new Publix grocery store could help transform Atlanta’s Summerhill neighborhood.

The grocery store will be built on Hank Aaron Drive across the street from Georgia State’s stadium, the former Turner Field.

Branch Properties announced this week that it purchased more than four acres for the project. The 50,000-square-foot grocery store will exhibit the traditional Publix layout, including a pharmacy and deli with indoor seating.

“We are thrilled to pass this milestone in our vision to bring the Summerhill neighborhood a much-needed, accessible retail destination with a quality grocery store option,” said Branch Chief Investment Officer Jesse Shannon. “Carter has continued to make significant investments in the community, and Branch is proud to be a partner in the ongoing story of the area.”

The Publix is expected to open in 2023.

Parts of Atlanta have struggled with “food deserts,” which are areas where people do not have access to fresh, affordable food.

Adjacent to the future Publix shopping center lies the recently redeveloped Georgia Avenue, which features a stretch of restaurants, retail and service providers, such as Wood’s Chapel BBQ, Maepole, Little Tart Bakeshop and Big Softie.

Eric Hunt’s father owned land in Summerhill, but he wasn’t sure about moving his family back to the area until this past June, when he saw a new development going up.

“It’s very neighborly,” Hunt said. “It’s walkable. People are very friendly.”

Hunt said he moved from the suburbs, but feels safe in the area.

