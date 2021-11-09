CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Beat Out Alaska as the Worst State For Winter Driving

By Large
The Game 730 AM WVFN
The Game 730 AM WVFN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Next comes that four-letter word that's gonna stick around for a bit and make our lives a little more insufferable (through the holidays and well into the next year). Winter doesn't even really start until we're well into December. Chances are by then, we'll have already seen our first...

thegame730am.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Dress Warm if You’re Watching the Spartans Play Tomorrow, Snow is Still in the Forecast for Lansing This Weekend

We all know that Michigan weather is unpredictable. So unpredictable in fact that there have been times where we've seen four seasons in a day. At the beginning of the week, we mentioned how there was snow possible over the weekend. Well, the weekend is here now and there is STILL snow in the forecast. That means that the first snow of the season is probably going to happen, weather you like it or not...see what I did there?
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

10 Jokes To Share At Your Michigan Deer Camp

A Michigan deer camp is not complete without laughs. If you are new to a deer camp this year, here are a few jokes you can use to share at camp. A couple of deer hunters were hunting deep in the woods. So deep they needed to hire a pilot to take them to deer camp. At the end of the hunt, the pilot returned and saw they shot six deer. The pilot said, "the plane won't carry six deer, you will have to leave two behind." The hunters told the pilot they got six deer on the plane last year. The pilot said, "ok, load them up." A few minutes into the flight the plane crashed into the forest. The hunters and pilot survived the crash. One of the hunters said, "Any idea where we are?" The second hunter replied, "yeah, right about where our plane went down last year."
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
State
South Dakota State
Local
Michigan Traffic
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Only Three 24-Hour Pizza Vending Machines in the U.S. Are in Jackson, Michigan–East Lansing Needs One

After a night of drinking adult beverages, you need some food. However, it's now 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning and there are no places that are still open to serve you food. You could make food when you get home, but do you really have the capacity for that? No, probably not. That's why we need a 24-hour pizza vending machine in East Lansing.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

15 Things That Only People From Lansing Will Understand

You ever hear the term, it's a Michigan thing? Well, these are Lansing things... That got me thinking...what are things that only someone from Lansing would understand?. The last few are just places that we can have bragging rights about. I mean, what's the point about being in the capital city, and not being able to brag about the things we have here?
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Over 100 Google Maps Images That Show Just How Much East Lansing, Michigan Has Changed

Do you ever just drive through East Lansing and have a hard time recognizing it? So much has changed!. When's the last time you've been to East Lansing? Last week or last month? Maybe it's been a year or two. Maybe even longer, like a few years to a decade. No matter how much time has passed, if you've been away from East Lansing for a while, you may not even recognize it now.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Winter Road#Nhtsa
The Game 730 AM WVFN

There’s Only One Way To Legally Honk Your Horn In Michigan

We're getting close to winter, so if you haven't had a need to honk your horn at someone, the dusk is gonna come off of those horns pretty soon. Winter driving in Michigan is always treacherous, and even in Kalamazoo it can get a bit crazy as well. That's why it's good to know that there is, legally, only one way someone can use their horn in the state of Michigan. We know that other states have their own laws, but in Michigan there are some particular laws set in place for certain vehicles, and some features that are legal on some vehicles are illegal on others.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Michigan, Why Do We Have to Rake Our Leaves?

Michigan, I have a very serious question for you. This was the question I was asking myself after spending too much time on Sunday raking, bagging, and hauling leaves around my yard. Four hours and 16 lawn care bags later, the leaves were done; I hated the whole thing. Keep in mind too, that was only for the front yard, which only has one tree. If I never have to rake the leaves again, that'd be great.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
938
Followers
2K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy