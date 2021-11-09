CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Has Snowfall Possible In The Forecast For This Weekend

By Nathan Vandenburg
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, 'tis the season and all that other good stuff. If you've been ready to see some snow, the wait isn't going to be too long after all. It seems that there might be some snow in our forecast for this weekend. It should also be noted, we might...

Dress Warm if You’re Watching the Spartans Play Tomorrow, Snow is Still in the Forecast for Lansing This Weekend

We all know that Michigan weather is unpredictable. So unpredictable in fact that there have been times where we've seen four seasons in a day. At the beginning of the week, we mentioned how there was snow possible over the weekend. Well, the weekend is here now and there is STILL snow in the forecast. That means that the first snow of the season is probably going to happen, weather you like it or not...see what I did there?
LANSING, MI
