Indonesia govt prefers court-led debt renegotiation for airline Garuda

 4 days ago

JAKARTA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Indonesian government still favours a court supervised debt restructuring process for flag carrier Garuda Indonesia while opening the possibility of getting new investors into the company, a deputy cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Garuda is seeking to reduce its total debt to $3.69 billion from $9.78 billion in September and a court-led solution will be a faster option, Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, deputy minister of state-owned enterprises said in a parliamentary hearing.

The company’s finances deteriorated as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted global travel.

Last month a Jakarta court rejected a so-called PKPU request by cargo company PT My Indo Airlines (MYIA) to restructure Garuda’s debt, saying it failed to meet legal requirements.

A second creditor has since filed a separate PKPU request in Jakarta against Garuda, the company said.

Kartika said renegotiations with dozens of creditors, critical in reducing its leasing and interest rate costs, will take years to conclude while an accord reached in an Indonesian court would bind all of Garuda’s creditors.

“If this legal process moves forward, we can slash Garuda’s monthly costs ... the hope is by May to June 2022, Garuda can break even,” he said, although he added there was a risk of bankruptcy if the creditors voted to reject Garuda’s settlement plan.

He said Garuda’s operations have improved in the past month as the Indonesian government eases coronavirus-linked travel restrictions. Kartika expects Garuda to post $120 million in revenue next year, assuming there will be no retightening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Post-debt renegotiation, Garuda is likely to require fresh capital to finance its operations, which Kartika said could come from new investors, potentially reducing the government’s 60% controlling stake in the airline.

“We are open to the option of new shareholders and here we ask if we are allowed for government ownership to be diluted, maybe even to no longer be the majority holder,” he said at the parliamentary hearing. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Ediitng by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Japan considering resuming domestic travel subsidies mid-Jan - Nikkei

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's government is considering resuming subsidies aimed at promoting domestic tourism as early as mid-January, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday. The move will ease the strain on airlines and hotels hit by shrinking travel from the coronavirus pandemic, and underscore hopes among policymakers to...
Garuda Indonesia signs Emirates codeshare deal

Emirates and Garuda Indonesia have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a codeshare partnership. The new partnership allows customers to enjoy seamless connectivity on new routes across the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Europe. Emirates and Garuda Indonesia will also explore opportunities to cooperate on their respective frequent flyer...
What Emirates’ New MOU With Garuda Indonesia Means For Passengers

Emirates today announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Garuda Indonesia to form a codeshare agreement between the two carriers. The partnership is expected to become official in January 2022. A significant market segment. Indonesia has long been a tourism hotspot, with up to over 16 million...
Garuda Indonesia: Why The Flag Carrier Is Not The Country’s Largest Airline

Garuda Indonesia has served as the country’s flag carrier for seven decades. With its headquarters in Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, it operates domestic and international flights and is the second-largest Indonesian airline by fleet size, behind the LCC Lion Air. Garuda Indonesia came into existence during Indonesia’s War of Independence...
Debt-laden Garuda Indonesia needs US$1 billion to stay afloat

(Nov 1): PT Garuda Indonesia needs at least US$1 billion of additional funds to cut debt and stay afloat, as the government says it could give up its majority control of the troubled flag carrier. Garuda is currently in talks with creditors to restructure US$6.3 billion worth of debt and...
Indonesia court ruling on mining law won't deter companies extending licences -miners' group

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian coal miners said on Monday that a Constitutional Court ruling last week removing guarantees on mining contract extensions won't put them off applying to extend their licences. Indonesia's Constitutional Court ruled last week that guaranteeing mining permit extensions was unconstitutional and that a part of the 2020 mining law would be revised.
Hainan Airlines secures court approval for restructuring

Hainan Airlines Holdings has gained the crucial green light from a local court for its restructuring plan, which will see it merge with 11 smaller airlines into a single carrier. In giving its approval, the Hainan High People’s Court ruled on 31 October that restructuring “complies with…the principle of maximising...
Indonesian Government Eyes Garuda Indonesia Replacement

Trouble-plagued Garuda Indonesia continues to drift towards bankruptcy as the Indonesian Government eyes various contingency plans if the flag carrier fails. Among other things, little known Pelita Air Service is being prepped to step into the breach. Garuda’s woes have been well-reported. Inadequate management, financial losses, and scandals were dragging...
Debt-Laden HNA Gains Chinese Court Approval for Restructuring Plan

(Yicai Global) Nov. 1 -- HNA Group’s restructuring plan was given the official green light by the Higher People’s Court of Hainan province yesterday, the heavily indebted Chinese conglomerate said in a statement. The restructuring will include capital injection by strategic investors and the transfer of equities, assets and management...
Quad efforts that keep the Chinese Navy awake at night

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is a strategic discourse between the US, India, Japan and Australia, that is maintained by talks between member countries. The Quad is more of a diplomatic network than a strategic alliance. Its aim – though not openly stated – is to curb Chinese influence and ensure that sea lanes remain open in the South Pacific region. The question is whether the efforts and capabilities of the four nations are enough to keep the ever-growing and powerful People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) awake at night.
Sri Lanka looking to lower fiscal deficit from 2022

COLOMBO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka is confident of not defaulting on its debts and will work on gradually improving the quality of its foreign exchange reserves, finance minister Basil Rajapaksa said on Saturday. Rajapaksa said when presenting Sri Lanka's 2022 budget on Friday that the government will cut...
Toshiba's top shareholder says undecided whether to support breakup

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s biggest investor Effissimo Capital Management said on Saturday it has not decided whether to support plans outlined by the Japanese industrial conglomerate to split into three companies. Toshiba outlined plans here on Friday to split into three companies in an attempt to appease...
Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.
India's Modi holds talks on criminal risks related to cryptocurrencies

MUMBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, sources said on Saturday, amid reports the government is considering modifying a bill that would have led to a ban. "It was strongly felt that attempts to mislead the youth...
