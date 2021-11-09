CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Beaune spoke again to UK's Frost on Brexit/fishing, says rapid solution needed

 4 days ago
PARIS (Reuters) - French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said he had spoken again to Britain’s Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost on Tuesday morning regarding post-Brexit fishing licences, and added that a rapid solution was needed on the matter.

“France remains open to dialogue, but a rapid solution must be found for our fishermen, in full respect of our agreements,” wrote Beaune on his Twitter feed.

France and Britain have been at loggerheads over fishermens’ access to waters in the English Channel following Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

