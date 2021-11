WASHINGTON (SBG) - Celebrities have increasingly been using their fame to help political candidates win their races. But does their star power make a difference?. The research suggests celebrities may motivate voters that are already interested in taking action. For instance, for someone who had already planned on voting but had not registered yet, an endorsement or call to action might get them to the polls. However, research does not support that a celebrity endorsement would sway a voter from one candidate over to the other. The endorsement does not change anyone’s mind. Celebrities can help a campaign’s brand image by reinforcing an image a candidate already has. According to the research, they can only do that if the candidate and celebrity’s brands match.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO