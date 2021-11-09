CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fashion Industry’s Material Sourcing Under Spotlight At COP26 As UN Fashion Industry Charter For Climate Action Scales Its Commitments

By Amy Nguyen
Forbes
Forbes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With the knowledge that textile production contributes to 1.35% of global oil production, fashion’s seismic climate footprint is often overlooked by global policymakers and regulators. During the second week of COP26, the industry’s ecosystem of stakeholders including brands, suppliers, retailers and NGOs have combined forces to call for a...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wired

The Fashion Industry Could Reduce Emissions—if It Wanted To

In 2019, some of the largest fashion brands in the world put their names on science-based climate targets, saying they would reduce their greenhouse gas emissions 30 percent by 2030 in order to stay in line with a UN-endorsed pathway to keeping the climate from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius. Just a couple of years later, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, which has over 130 brand members—including Amazon, Gap, H&M, Nike, and Under Armour—upped that target for its members to a 45 percent reduction in emissions by 2030. At the COP26 climate conference last week, 130 companies joined in an announcement that they would reach net-zero emissions no later than 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
albuquerqueexpress.com

NIFT Alumni knocking the door of the Fashion Industry with Khadi in High-end Fashion

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Khadi is the fabric of unity from the holy land of India, having the potential to become the market leader in high fashion and lifestyle for the world," says the Founder and Creative Director of WARDANtrade;, Wardan Chandra Basu, 26, an alumnus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TravelDailyNews.com

Global airport industry showcases increased climate ambition at COP26

GLASGOW – On the occasion of the COP26 side-event co-hosted by ACI World and ACI Europe, the global airport industry marked progress towards Net Zero CO2. In particular, the highest levels of the worldwide carbon standard for airports, Airport Carbon Accreditation, were achieved by Italy’s Milan Linate Airport and three Japanese airports operated by Kansai Airports Group – Kansai International Airport, Osaka International Airport and Kobe Airport. The programme is recording a continuous upward trend in new airport entries, with the current total of 357 accredited airports. This clearly demonstrates that whilst the industry continues to grapple with the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis, with only a meagre recovery registered, its determination to pursue decarbonisation remains unchallenged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
TheConversationAU

COP26: New Zealand depends on robust new rules for global carbon trading to meets its climate pledge

As the COP26 climate summit draws to a close, debate continues on one key issue in particular: a new rule book for global carbon trading to allow countries to purchase emissions reductions from overseas to count towards their own climate action. The world has generally welcomed headline-grabbing agreements on halting deforestation and tackling methane and coal. Likewise ambitious commitments from some large polluters, most notably India’s pledge to reach net zero carbon by 2070. But the devil is in the detail and there is serious concern that some of these commitments are only voluntary, while others look unachievable. Defining the rules...
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue

How Fashion Is Ramping Up Its Climate Efforts At Cop26

There’s no doubt that the sustainability conversation in fashion has come on leaps and bounds in the past three years, with brands racing to announce various eco-minded policies – whether it’s commitments to reaching net zero or the ambition to be carbon positive (meaning that companies are drawing more carbon from the atmosphere than is emitted).
ENVIRONMENT
autodesk.com

Live from COP26: AEC industry sees positive momentum on Climate Change

November 2021 is a watershed moment for increasing global collaboration to preserve our planet. The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is underway in Glasgow with government officials and private sector leaders discussing accelerated action to meet and exceed the legally binding targets of the Paris Agreement. In parallel with COP26, the Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF) brings global business leaders, including Autodesk, to Glasgow to forge the cross-sector partnerships needed to make a net-zero economy a reality.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Paris Fashion#Fashion Brands#Fashion Revolution#Fashion Industry#Science Based Targets#Cop26 By#The Textile Exchange
Grazia

'The Fashion Industry Affects 100% Of The Population, And Has An Enormous Responsibility to Clean Up Its Act'

As the world watches the events unfolding at COP26, the fashion industry (like the politicians whizzing around in private jets) should be feeling hot under the collar. Why, in a nutshell, should it care about the UN's Climate Change Conference? According to Orsola de Castro, global creative director of Fashion Revolution, because it has an obligation to change its ways. 'Fashion is one of the industries with among the highest social and environmental footprint and, as it affects pretty much 100% of the population, has an enormous responsibility to clean up its act.'
ENVIRONMENT
snntv.com

It’s time to shatter the Fashion Industry’s looking glass and look beyond

When you look into the fashion and textiles industries around the world, you learn that the multibillion-dollar industry is far from ethical. The average t-shirt uses 500 gallons of water in its creation. On average, they’re made with 60 percent synthetic fibers. In other words, fast fashion has made a huge mess. That’s why they have the world’s second-highest carbon footprint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TravelDailyNews.com

Intrepid Travel urges travel industry-wide climate action at COP26

With the world’s leaders gathered at COP26 in Glasgow, Intrepid Travel is championing travel industry-wide decarbonization efforts by releasing a comprehensive measurement guide to empower tour operators to decarbonize their operations. There are hopes that COP26 will prompt governments and industries to commit to more ambitious climate action, including halving...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fashion
newschain

How to avoid greenwashing in the fast fashion industry

As world leaders gather at COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Glasgow, fashion brands big and small have been ramping up their sustainability efforts. Last month, for instance, ASOS announced a new goal to achieve a net-zero impact on the environment by 2030, while Primark revealed its clothes will be made using recycled or “more sustainably sourced materials” by the same year.
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Fashion’s Sustainability Leaders Demand Government Support, Legislation at COP26

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — As the United Nations Climate Change Conference kickstarts today in Glasgow, there’s worldwide momentum building around the sustainability conversation. For fashion businesses, this means an opportunity to put themselves in front of global leaders and lobby for government support that will advance their efforts to become circular or achieve net zero emissions. Alternatively, for those fast-fashion businesses that continue to rely on cheap labor and polluting production practices, this might also be the time they are called out — and in the long term, taxed for their murky supply chains.More from WWDInside Burberry's...
ENVIRONMENT
TravelPulse

UN Urges Travel Sector to Sign Climate Action Commitment at COP26

With the climate change crisis rapidly approaching a point at which it becomes irreversible, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is working to coordinate and accelerate the climate action efforts of the travel industry’s major players. The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is...
TRAVEL
TrendHunter.com

Climate-Positive Fashion Exhibitions

Ethical clothing brand Pangaia and Galeries Lafayette teamed up to create a temporary exhibition at the luxury department store that expresses the brand's commitment to "high-tech naturalism." The immersive pop-up space is the first physical brand experience from Pangaia and it is making a mark as a climate-positive space, since the carbon footprint of the space is offset.
ENVIRONMENT
Harper's Bazaar

Stella McCartney is pushing for more regulation in the fashion industry

It is rare for a business owner to ask for more regulation within their own industry, but this is exactly what Stella McCartney is doing. The designer is, in her own words, "begging" governments around the world to do more to regulate how fashion companies are run in order to try to reduce the industry's dramatic impact on the planet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Forbes

Forbes

285K+
Followers
84K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy