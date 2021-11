Can you imagine the 2022 Australian Open without the world number one? It is a possibility that seems to be latent for the first Grand Slam of the season. In the preview of what will be his return to the circuit, after two months of absence, Novak Djokovic did not make it clear if he is willing to comply with the rules that the Australian Open will establish for its next edition.

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO