Overcoming the Orlando Magic should never have been in question for this Boston Celtics team. Yet, entering the contest, we wondered how the team would navigate their early-season struggles. The first quarter raised more questions than it provided answers. The Magic continually found ways to penetrate the defense and get shots at the rim before an evenly match second quarter saw the Celtics finish the half within touching distance of the lead.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO