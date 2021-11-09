CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SCUMBAG RODGERS: I’M BEING ‘CRUCIFIED’ FOR COVID STATUS LYING!

Cover picture for the articleAccording to People.com, a source close to Rodgers says he’s pissed by the response to his effort to explain himself, after testing positive for COVID-19 while being secretly unvaccinated. He reportedly “feels...

The Riversider
4d ago

Regardless of where anyone stands on taking the vaccine, we should all be able to agree that it’s wrong of him to lie to his teammates like that.

Pat W
4d ago

The right thing to do would have been...upfront... stating his choice to refuse the vax, and accepting the judgment of the league. But his choice was to call it "immunized" knowing that doesn't mean vaxed but hoping that fans wouldn't make that connection. His choice should not endanger others who are abiding the company rules. That is why people are p---ed.

Beatles69
4d ago

I respect his choice to not get vaccinated. Just be honest to your teammates. How can you trust him on other things?

The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Responds To Latest Rumors

On Saturday afternoon, actress Shailene Woodley, the fiancee of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to clear up the latest rumors. Earlier in the week, she published an astrology post to her Instagram story. Whether correct or not, some in the media assumed the post had something to do with the recent revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Uses 2 Words To Describe Aaron Rodgers

We can now add Stephen A. Smith to the list of sports analysts who aren’t happy with Aaron Rodgers after last week’s fiasco. Rodgers went onto Pat McAfee’s show on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19 to explain why he’s not vaccinated which caused a huge uproar on social media.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
Jimmy Johnson
Rolling Stone

‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgers’ disastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host. “Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said. “It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.” Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August...
NFL
AOL Corp

Bob Costas calls Aaron Rodgers 'disingenuous' and says his reputation will 'take a hit'

Legendary sportscaster Bob Costas stopped by Cuomo Prime Time on Thursday to discuss the drama surrounding three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. After the Green Bay quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, it was revealed by the NFL Network that he is not vaccinated despite telling reporters in August that he has “been immunized.”
NFL
Deadline

Aaron Rodgers Comes Face-To-Face With Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Spoof Of Unvaxxed NFL QB

(UPDATED with NFL fines information) ‘Oh man,” exhaled Aaron Rodgers when confronted today with Saturday Night Live’s scathing spoof this weekend of the now admittedly unvaccinated quarterback. Coming less than a week after the now much disparaged Green Bay Packers player admitted he hadn’t had the anti-Covid jabs despite declaring in the summer that he was “immunized,” the sudden appearance of SNL’s Pete Davidson as Rodgers popped up on a graphic on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “Aaron, you led off Saturday Night Live, dude,” SiriusXM and YouTube host and ex-NFL punter McAfee joked to a clearly not overly amused Rodgers...
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith has theory about how Aaron Rodgers got Covid-19

On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Viral Comment About Chicago Bears

Aaron Rodgers let the entire world know that he “owns” the Chicago Bears during a 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers’ arch-rival. Interestingly, Tom Brady decided to weigh in on Rodgers’ now-viral comment. In his latest podcast with SiriusXM Radio, Brady jokingly congratulated Rodgers on his “shareholder” stake in...
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reacts After Sparking Aaron Rodgers Relationship Rumors Amid Vaccine Controversy

Shailene Woodley is shooting down speculation that her Instagram post about finding your power during tough times was a reference to the controversy surrounding fiancé Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccination status. Shortly after the Green Bay Packers player tested positive for COVID, revealing that he had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite claims he was "immunized," the Big Little Lies actress shared what many thought was a telling quote on her Instagram Story.
Yardbarker

Tom Brady has hilarious take on Aaron Rodgers taunting Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers brought us one of the best moments of Week 6 when he ruthlessly taunted Chicago Bears fans, and Tom Brady seemed to enjoy it as much as anyone. During the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Brady sarcastically congratulated Rodgers on becoming a “shareholder of the Bears.”
Larry Brown Sports

Shailene Woodley unloads on report claiming Aaron Rodgers broke quarantine

Aaron Rodgers has faced a great deal of backlash since he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the star quarterback’s fiancee has apparently heard enough. Actress Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ girlfriend, took to Instagram on Monday to defend the Green Bay Packers star against a report that claimed he went out for a cup of coffee when he should have been in quarantine. The Daily Mail published a photo on Monday night that claimed to show Rodgers violating NFL rules by leaving isolation. Woodley responded to the report with a vulgar rant on her Instagram story Tuesday.
