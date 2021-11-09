CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Ford CEO Is Warning Automaker's Employees To Take Tesla Seriously: 'We Can't Ignore This Competition Anymore'

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25q7id_0cr2DA9E00

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley is the latest legacy-automaker executive to warn employees that electric-vehicle segment leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) needs to be taken seriously, Electrek reported on Monday, citing Detroit Free Press.

What Happened: Farley praised Tesla’s overall prowess in a recent internal meeting and said the Elon Musk-led company makes electric vehicles better than the rest and deserves that respect from the legacy player.

“If Ford was a trillion-dollar company, our stock would be worth about $250 a share. Think about the value creation of Tesla right now,” Farley said, adding that Tesla has the right resources, smart talent and successful products.

Farley noted that Tesla’s Model 3 electric sedan is the best-selling vehicle in Europe and the U.K. and it is also the best-selling vehicle in California most months.

“Not just electric, but overall. If we’re going to succeed, we can’t ignore this competition anymore.”

Farley went on to praise Tesla for three things that it had done differently and how the Dearborn, Detroit-based automaker could learn from it.

Direct Sale Model: Farley told employees that, unlike Ford, which sells cars through dealers, Tesla’s direct-sale model is easy and sans any complexity and definitely an advantage.

“There’s no one in between. They make it so easy. Three or four clicks configuring the vehicle with not a lot of complexity to deliver it to the customer. Simple, non-negotiated pricing. A large reservation system as well as remote service,” Farley said.

Powertrain Expertise And Aftersales: Farley told employees Tesla ensures “customers pay less for a better” and do more to make the customer experience better based on data coming off the vehicles.

Simplicity: As per Farley, Tesla products are simple and that's a huge differentiation compared to traditional, gas-powered vehicles.

“Tesla can scale quickly because of that complexity reduction. They can drive the cost down, which they have. They can keep processes simple.”

Why It Matters: Ford isn't the only automaker issuing warnings internally over the threat posed by Tewsla. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess last week warned workers that the Musk-led company's new German factory poses a major threat as the electric vehicle maker can build electric cars faster, as per a Bloomberg report.

Tesla has quickly clocked a $1 trillion market valuation, surpassing the combined market capitalizations of some of the biggest automakers in the world.

Ford, General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) have begun picking up pace with their electrification plans and have set ambitious targets to outscore Tesla.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 4.46% higher at $20.15 a share on Monday.

Benzinga

Which Vehicle Does General Motors CEO Mary Barra Drive Herself?

A CEO of a publicly traded automotive company has their choice of vehicles for their personal use. What General Motors Corp (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra drives might surprise readers. What Happened: Barra currently drives a Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle that is under recall. “I’m driving a Bolt EV. I’m...
DETROIT, MI
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Declares War On Tesla

It's been almost a year since Volkswagen announced the existence and name of its top-secret new high-tech flagship EV, Project Trinity. This is an all-new platform with at least Level 2 autonomy capability and will be Level 4 ready once legislators give the go-ahead. The first vehicle to utilize this setup, a sedan, is due in 2026. The architecture will also utilize a "radically new production approach."
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
leedaily.com

Elon Musk Needs to Sell Millions of More Tesla Shares to Meet 10% Pledge

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk’s Twitter posts have previously landed him in quite the trouble but that doesn’t mean the man’s Twitter frenzy is anywhere near over. His cryptic posts about supporting some cryptocurrencies while undermining others have been known to wreak havoc in the digital market. Recently, Musk inquired...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

What Car Does GM CEO Mary Barra Drive?

In January 2014, Mary Barra became the first female CEO of a Big Three automaker in the United States. She is still at the helm of General Motors and under her control, the automaker launched several very special products. You may be inclined to believe one of the highest-paid executives in the automotive industry drives something powerful and exotic as a daily driver, but it turns out that’s not exactly the case.
BUSINESS
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola (NKLA.O): both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

2 Reasons Why Rivian Shares Are Spiking Higher

EV maker Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) debuted on Wall Street with a bang. The shares raced to a strong finish, closing the week at $129.95, up about 66.6% from the IPO price of $78. The spike in shares is due to a combination of scarcity value meeting theme investing, according to Loup Funds Managing Partner Gene Munster.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla Flashes Warning Signals Following Elon Musk's Selling Spree

On Thursday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reached a milestone with 30,000 superchargers stationed worldwide, ahead of its plans to open the network to other brands of electric vehicles. The $7.5 billion federal program for EV infrastructure, which is part of the $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan President Joe Biden is...
STOCKS
