CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Iran Lashes Mike Pence After Hawkish MEK Speech: 'Trumpian Criminals'

By David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Iran hit back at Mike Pence after the former vice president used his address at last month's Free Iran summit to condemn the government in Tehran and accuse President Joe Biden of " weakness " over his support for the stalled nuclear deal.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations in Geneva told Newsweek that Pence's remarks—in which he predicted the end of the government in Tehran—were "wishful thinking."

The Washington, D.C. event was organized by the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran, the political wing of the guerrilla rebel group the People's Mujahedin of Iran (MEK). Both are led by Maryam Rajavi and have long enjoyed backing from Iran hawks in the U.S., particularly within the GOP.

Iran rejects the NCRI/MEK as a terrorist organization and cult with insignificant support among the Iranian people. NCRI and MEK leaders claim a network of tens of thousands of supporters inside Iran, which they say gathers intelligence on and stokes opposition to the government in Tehran.

Bahram Heidari, counsellor of the Iranian mission in Geneva, condemned Pence for appearing at the Free Iran event in an email sent to Newsweek . "Birds of a feather flock together to [the] Iranian nation," Heidari said.

"Mike Pence, Mike Pompeo , Mark Dobowitz, John Bolton and other Trumpian criminals [deserve] to enjoy the infamy of a terrorist cult's company and be on their paycheck," he wrote, referring to other Iran hawks who have previously spoken at or attended NCRI/MEK events.

"I suggest you investigate how much Mike Pence has received for each word of praise he showered on the Monafeghin terrorist cult," Heidari said, using another name for the MEK.

Newsweek has contacted Pence's team to request comment on his relationship with the NCRI/MEK and to ask whether he was paid for last month's address.

"Mike Pence et al can continue to amuse themselves with all sorts of wishful thinking," Heidari said.

"The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on. The Iranian nation is fully determined to keep going on its proud path of independence and dignity irrespective of the terrorists' malice and malignancy and those of their prime supporters.

"While we appreciate any awareness raising campaign about the MKO terror cult, we caution against any (intended or unintended) moves to launder them.

"That would be both unjust and immoral. It would be a tremendous injustice to many thousands innocent people who fell victim to horrendous acts of terrorism perpetrated by the members of this terrorist cult, including the atrocities committed during their long time companionship with Saddam Hussein regime."

The MEK—formed in 1965 as a far-left organization dedicated to toppling Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi—found itself on the wrong side of the revolution. It was persecuted by the new Islamic Republic, driven underground with tens of thousands of members believed executed in post-revolution purges.

Current Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi oversaw many of the executions and is known among critics as "The Butcher."

The NCRI and MEK are currently agitating for international investigations into Raisi's role in political purges.

The group was forced to flee the country, first to Iraq, then to France, and finally to Albania.

Some human rights groups have reported a range of abuses at the MEK compound in Albania, allegations MEK and NCRI leaders reject as smear campaigns backed by Tehran.

The NCRI and MEK say they are committed to a secular democratic system. Rajavi's 10 point plan calls for a non-nuclear Iran run under a "pluralist system" with separation of government and religion, plus full freedom of expression and human rights, and the end of Sharia law.

The MEK fought a long guerrilla war in Iran. Among their victims were then-President Mohammad Ali Rajai and Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar, both killed in a 1981 bombing in Tehran.

The group also took part in the Iran-Iraq war, launching unsuccessful operations into Iran with Iraqi backing in 1988. Tehran says this operation proves the MEK are traitors unconcerned with the well-being of the Iranian people. The MEK says the operation was designed to topple Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini rather than help Hussein win the war.

The MEK was listed as a terrorist organization in the European Union until 2009 and in the U.S. until 2012.

The group says it no longer engages in violence. Its critics inside Iran accuse the MEK of coordinating with Israel and the U.S. in continued covert operations.

At last month's event, Pence described the MEK as "a well-organized, fully prepared, perfectly qualified and popularly supported alternative" to the current government in Iran. Rajavi, he said, is "an inspiration to the world."

The address was predictably hawkish, in line with the expected stance of all leading GOP 2024 presidential candidates .

Pence was part of former President Donald Trump 's "maximum pressure" strategy on Iran, throttling the nation's economy with punishing sanctions and trying to isolate the country on the world stage.

Pence condemned Biden's ongoing efforts to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, from which Trump withdrew in 2018 promising a better agreement that never materialized.

"Peace follows strength," Pence told the attendees. "With our current administration's embrace of the JCPOA, their hesitation to condemn rockets being fired at our cherished ally Israel, and the heartbreaking and disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, our adversaries may be sensing weakness in the current American administration."

Pence added: "They may be emboldened to test our resolve...Weakness arouses evil."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yhfi8_0cr2D9Lk00

Comments / 2

Related
MSNBC

Asked about 'hang Mike Pence' chant, Trump gives the wrong answer

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump at least pretended to be bothered by the riot. "Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," the Republican said on Jan. 7, describing the events from a day earlier as a "heinous attack." Before leaving office, he added, "Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated."
POTUS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Trump sours on DeSantis

TODAY’S MUST-READ — “The toughest trial KEVIN MCCARTHY faces on his way to becoming House speaker isn’t reclaiming the majority. It’s what comes afterward.” That’s the blunt takeaway from Olivia Beavers’ big piece this morning drawing on interviews with more than 40 Republicans, which “point to two worrisome factions for McCarthy in a future vote for speaker: conservatives and wild cards.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maryam Rajavi
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
MSNBC

Trump won a round in records fight. The Jan. 6 committee will win the war.

An appeals court concluded Thursday that former President Donald Trump can prevent the National Archives from turning over certain White House records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. For now. And that is what is key. The House select committee should and will obtain...
POTUS
Washington Post

Sorry, Mr. Trump: Executive privilege is President Biden’s to assert

That is, does executive privilege — a president’s ability to shield internal documents and private conversations with top advisers from discovery — belong to the sitting president or the president whose secrets are being sought?. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The answer is complicated, but...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mek#Trumpian Criminals#Iranian#The United Nations#People#Gop#The Ncri Mek#Trumpian#Monafeghin
NBC News

Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters' 'hang Mike Pence' chant in new audio

Former President Donald Trump defended rioters’ chants of “hang Mike Pence” during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it was understandable because they were angry the election hadn't been overturned, according to audio released Friday of an interview with the former president in March. The audio came from...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Newsweek

'We Are On the Way to a Right-wing Coup,' the CIA Director Privately Warned

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. It was the president's first public appearance since the election—apart from his golf outings. On Veterans Day, November 11, Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Ceremony. It was a somber occasion amid a steady rain, shadowed by the president's refusal to concede the election and by his firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper so close to a transition.
POTUS
Washington Post

Trump’s defense of ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ is only the most notable rationalization of violence

Donald Trump’s attempt to rationalize the “Hang Mike Pence!” chant that erupted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 would be almost amusing if it weren’t so grotesque. “The people were very angry,” Trump told ABC News’s Jonathan Karl, the verbal equivalent of a shrug. Karl had raised the question of Pence’s safety that day and mentioned the chant, prompting Trump to offer an extended riff about how it was “common sense” that Pence should have taken action in a half-baked effort to preserve Trump’s presidency. It’s nakedly self-serving in a by-now familiar way, an effort to cast the calls for execution as a natural offshoot of the crowd’s belief both that the election was stolen (a false belief that Trump bears primary responsibility for stoking) and that Pence could do something about it (same).
POTUS
AOL Corp

Trump defends supporters who threatened to 'hang Mike Pence' on Jan. 6: 'It's common sense'

Weeks after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, former President Donald Trump vehemently defended his supporters who threatened to “hang” former Vice President Mike Pence. In an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl at Mar-a-Lago on March 18, Trump was asked whether he was worried about Pence’s safety during the Jan. 6 siege at the Capitol. The vice president, who was presiding over the certification of the 2020 election results, had to be whisked away by the Secret Service when an angry mob stormed the Capitol building.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
633K+
Followers
68K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy