Winston-salem, NC

Raleigh man injured after crashing 18-wheeler, spilling wine across highway in Winston-Salem

By Patrick Zarcone
CBS 17
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was injured in a crash that left wine spilled all over the highway Monday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

A busy stretch of road in Winston-Salem was closed for hours Monday after a truck spilled its load of wine during a crash.

PREVIOUS: Truck spills wine on NC highway during crash

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported that U.S. Highway 421 was closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit as police investigated the crash and crews worked to clean up the vino.

Wine cases and bottles were broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by the Winston-Salem Police Department .

According to a preliminary investigation by the Winston-Salem Police Department, the 47-year-old Raleigh man was traveling north on the highway when he lost control of his tractor-trailer and overturned onto its side across the roadway. After crashing, bottles and cases of wine were thrown from the broken roof of the truck and out onto the highway.

According to police, the trucker was driving for a Knightdale company.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and police did not say if any charges will be filed.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

WGHP contributed to this report

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

