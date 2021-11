Prior to this season, Dino Babers was not all that popular within the Syracuse fan base. Orange fans were justifiably unsatisfied after SU scratched across one measly win in a year to forget. Babers has been on the hill coaching this team for 6 years now, of course, his crowning jewels are the 2017 upset over Clemson and the 2018 season in which Babers coached the Orange to 10 wins and a bowl victory. Since that fever dream of a season, Syracuse fans have been let down year in, year out. Though 2021 may prove different. At 5-4, the Orange sit one win outside bowl eligibility. Could Babers win SU fans back with some postseason success this year, or is his job unsalvageable?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO