ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Horror shooter Scorn has been delayed again, now scheduled for 2022 [updated]

By Joshua Chu
pcinvasion.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Update – November 9 @ 12:00 PM ET]: This was missed, but shortly following the announcement of the Scorn delay to 2022, the CEO of Ebb Software, Ljubomir Peklar, apologized for the harsh message in the development update. Peklar wrote: “I take full responsibility for the last update that you received...

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

Related
altchar.com

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed

Take-Two Interactive had its earnings report recently and besides the reveal of the $53 million cancellation, they provided some other interesting info. Unfortunately, this is not going to put smiles on any of the fans' faces since Marvel's Midnight Suns release date has been moved to the second half of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

eFootball 2022 is now the worst game release of 2021, Update 1.0.0 has been delayed until Spring 2022

In September 2021, Konami released eFootball 2022, which quickly became one of the worst game launches of all time. On its launch day, the game had Overwhelmingly Negative Reviews on Steam. After this awful launch, Konami apologized and promised to fix the game via a major update in November 2021. However, the company has just announced that this Update has been delayed until Spring 2022.
SOCCER
NME

Neo-classic shooter ‘Sol Cresta’ has been delayed

Sol Cresta, the retro-inspired shoot ‘em up from PlatinumGames, has been delayed until an unspecified date. The delay was announced during a live stream on Tuesday (via VGC) by creative director Hideki Kamiya. “Of course, a lot of things come up that you want to do during development and getting...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Shovel Knight Dig still in development but has been delayed until 2022

Developer Yacht Club Games has posted a developer blog detailing the future of Shovel Knight Dig. The spin-off of the popular 2014 platformer was originally anticipated for 2021, but this is no longer the case. Shovel Knight Dig won’t release until 2022 in order to give the developer more time to work on it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scorn#Ebb Software#Cg#Projekt Red#Cyberpunk
IGN

Scorn Director Apologises After 'Hostile' Delay Statement

Ljubomir Peklar, the creative director for Scorn, has publicly apologized following a "hostile" update sent out about the game's delay. In an update to Kickstarter backers, the creative director and EbbSoftware CEO apologized to fans and took full responsibility for the update being posted. "I quickly and haphazardly read through the draft of the update and in all my wisdom approved it," said Peklar.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn Dev Apologizes for Scornful Delay Announcement - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Ljubomir Peklar, the creative director for Scorn, has publicly apologized following a "hostile" update sent out about the game's delay. In an update to Kickstarter backers, the creative director and EbbSoftware CEO apologized to fans and took full responsibility for the update being posted. "I quickly and haphazardly read through the draft of the update and in all my wisdom approved it," said Peklar. In a wide-ranging interview with IGN Unfiltered covering Skyrim's 10th anniversary, Starfield, and The Elder Scrolls 6, Howard talked about the lengthy list of projects that wound up pushing the project back upon the conclusion of Fallout 4 in 2015. Bethesda Game Studios ultimately decided to push forward with Starfield, effectively putting The Elder Scrolls 6 on the backburner. Both games were announced at E3 2018, but while Starfield is targeting a release for late next year, The Elder Scrolls 6 remains in pre-production. Based on the usual timescale of Bethesda's development, that could mean that Elder Scrolls fans wind up waiting another several years before finally getting a chance to revisit Tamriel. A pop-up store selling exclusive merchandise themed around the Konami Code has opened at the Akihabara Container in Tokyo's Akihabara district. Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Update That Makes eFootball a Full Game Has Been Delayed to 2022

Konami has delayed the 1.0.0 update for eFootball from November 10 until Spring 2022 – effectively pushing back the launch of the full version of the game. Announced on the eFootball website, the developer says that it "concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and have decided to postpone the delivery."
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Scorn Has Been Delayed Until Next Year So Just Deal With It

Scorn, an upcoming survival horror game inspired by the work of H.R. Giger has been delayed. Scorn’s Kickstarter was updated yesterday with the revelation that it won’t be arriving till 2022. That news is, in itself, disappointing as we were suitably impressed/repulsed by Scorn’s trailer, calling it “The Squelchiest 14 Minutes You’ll Ever See”. But delays happen; Dying Light 2, Evil Dead the Game and more have been postponed till next year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Marketing
lordsofgaming.net

The Steam Deck Has Been Officially Delayed

To everyone who was looking forward to the Steam Deck next month. Sorry, but you will have to wait until February now. As announced by Valve via a Steam news post. The creators of the legendary Half-Life, Portal, and Left 4 Dead franchises, Valve, had to break the news today that they will be pushing back the release date of the highly coveted Steam Deck. The news post gave appropriate and understandable reasoning behind the delay.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Pokémon Unite Has Been Updated Again, Here Are The Full Patch Notes

Following on from its second ranked battle season update, which also added new clothing items for Venusaur and Charizard, Pokémon Unite patch notes for Version 1.2.1.11 have now been made available. This update includes bug fixes, text fixes, shop updates and adjustments to many of the Pokémon. Has your main...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Rockstar Games Launcher Has Been Offline for Almost a Full Day [UPDATED]

[UPDATE] The Rockstar Games Launcher went back online at 7:04 PM EST, or 1:04 AM CEST, well over a full day after it went down. Most of the games supported by the platform are now playable, but not Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Rockstar said it's unavailable to play or purchase as they remove files 'unintentionally included in these versions'. The studio is likely referring to some unlicensed songs that dataminers found in the game's files.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘Battlefield 2042’ should have been delayed again

Available on: PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4. Release: Nov. 19, 2021, Early Access begins Nov. 12. This is a review in progress, and will be updated. “Battlefield 2042” is brimming with all of the experiences fans of the war sim series have enjoyed...
VIDEO GAMES
smilepolitely.com

The release of Saints Row has been delayed

Volition's reboot of their popular Saints Row game was set to be released in February 2022, and now that has been delayed. The new release date is August 23, 2022. Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve. The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Metroid Dread has been updated to version 1.0.3

It is not surprising, but there hasn’t been any new content since released over a month ago. Nevertheless, a handful of bugs have been discovered in the game. The significant bugs were fixed a month ago, but there are some minor ones too, so Nintendo has been taking the time to release a few updates that fixes them.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

PlatinumGames’ shoot-’em-up revival Sol Cresta has been delayed

Sol Cresta, PlatinumGames’ upcoming sequel to the 1980s shoot-’em-ups Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta, has had quite an interesting history. Originally intended as an April Fools joke, fans’ interest in the idea eventually led to PlatinumGames announcing that Sol Cresta will indeed come to modern platforms as an official release.
VIDEO GAMES
canonrumors.com

New Canon imagePROGRAF printers have been delayed for almost a year [CR2]

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Photo printers have become a bit of a niche market, with all of the great online solutions out there. However, if you’re like me, you love doing it at home and playing with various papers and that sort of thing.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

eFootball 2022 launch update has been delayed to Spring, with refunds for premium players

The full release of eFootball 2022 has been pushed back to next Spring, with refunds to be issued to purchasers of the game's premium pack. In an announcement, Konami told fans that the 1.0 version of the game, originally scheduled to release next week, "has been postponed until Spring 2022." The developer says that it has "been working diligently towards distributing an update that will bring new content to the game [...] as well as support for mobile devices on November 11. Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and have decided to postpone the delivery."
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

The Playdate handheld has been delayed until 2022

Panic has announced that its Playdate handheld has been delayed until 2022. The first batch of systems were supposed to be sent out to pre-order customers in late 2021, but issues with the battery and CPU have resulted in a delay. According to a message sent to all pre-order customers,...
ELECTRONICS
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity — All Citra’s Trials locations and battles

There are three Citra’s Trials in Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity. If you’ve only just started, then the locations will be unlocked once you spend cash on a Mirror trait (i.e., anything besides the healing syringes that you get by default). From this point, you can interact with a device to “drink,” and you’ll be teleported to an encounter area. Here’s our Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC guide to help you with all Citra’s Trials locations, battles, and the Still Standing extra life Power.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Evil Genius 2 and Mortal Shell are getting added to Xbox Game Pass for PC to end November 2021

We’re halfway through the month, which means we get an update on what’s coming next to Xbox Game Pass for PC. If you’re a fan of wacky action, Souls-likes, and world domination, you’ll want to pay attention. Eight games are rounding off Game Pass for PC in November 2021. These include Mortal Shell, Evil Genius 2, and My Friend Pedro. And all of which are pretty damn good.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy