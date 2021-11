A nine-year-old allegedly saved her family from carbon monoxide poisoning after unlocking her father’s iPhone with his face to call 911. Jayline Barbosa Brandão told WFXT-TV that she was asleep when she heard her father calling for help and struggling to breathe last week.Her mother, meanwhile, was already unconscious after suspecting a migraine – and awoke in an ambulance after Jayline called 911. In total, five members of the family were reportedly taken to hospital. The nine-year-old held her father’s iPhone to his face to to unlock it – allowing her to phone for an ambulance, and save her family....

