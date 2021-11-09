Albany offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany County Health Dept. will be offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11. You can register in advance at the New York State website .Officials ramp up COVID vaccine outreach toward reluctant parents
If you aren’t able to get an appointment, more clinics will available be in the future.
Dates:
- November 9, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 16, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- November 18, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- November 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- November 24, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
