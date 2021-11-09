CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1oXE_0cr25pZW00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Albany County Health Dept. will be offering Pfizer pediatric COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11. You can register in advance at the New York State website .

Officials ramp up COVID vaccine outreach toward reluctant parents

If you aren’t able to get an appointment, more clinics will available be in the future.

Dates:

  • November 9, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 10, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 16, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 17, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • November 18, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • November 23, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • November 24, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Vaccines
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
County
Albany County, NY
Albany, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Albany County, NY
Sports
Albany County, NY
Vaccines
Albany County, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dept
NEWS10 ABC

117 more cases in Washington County COVID report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, November 12 Washington County released their daily COVID report. COVID Stats: Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  1,455 (+ 207) COVID Active Cases: 357 (+ 15) COVID Confirmed Cases: 5,233 (+ 117) COVID Recovered: 4,824 (+ 103) COVID Current Hospitalizations: 14 (- 5) COVID Related Deaths: 52 (No Change) 117 new COVID cases were […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Go Red for Women: One heart at a time

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2021 Capital Region Go Red for Women Luncheon returns as an in-person event on Friday. The celebration brought survivors and friends together to improve women’s hearth health. “It’s been almost 20 years and I had the defibrillator bring me back, so I’m forever grateful,” said Vera Whitman. Vera and her […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Ayshawn Davis to be honored Monday, November 15 in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A tree and plaque will be placed in memory of 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis in Troy’s Old Sixth Avenue Park on Monday, November 15. Davis was shot and killed on September 13, 2020. The youngest of five children, Davis’s parents, Latoya Alston and Tarence Davis, told NEWS10 that he was a good, intelligent, […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County Legislators wants Albany to use relief funds for bills

The Albany County Republican conference in the legislature is drawing its attention to the County Sheriff's department, of paying its fair share for the increased police protection from the county. The Sheriff’s department has already racked up more than $1.1 million dollars in overtime and related costs for its exceeding patrol efforts in the city officials said.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy