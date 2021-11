Update 7:30 PM: Law enforcement concluded a search of the Ithaca campus and found no credible threats. It is safe to resume all normal activities. Tompkins County 911 received an anonymous call just before 2 PM on Sunday, November 7, from someone claiming to be in one of the campus buildings with automatic weapons, and explosives had been placed in several other academic buildings.

ITHACA, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO