Analysis: As Cunningham still learns, NBA rookies doing fine

The top overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has finally surfaced on the hard court. After missing the team’s first four games to start the 2021-22 NBA Season, Detroit Pistons prized rookie point guard Cade Cunningham finally made his debut, although it was indeed a very quiet outing. Cunningham, the top overall pick in the recent 2021 NBA Draft, logged almost 19 minutes in his first professional game and finished with a stat line of 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block, while missing seven of his eight total field goal attempts and missing all of his five attempts from the three-point line.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO