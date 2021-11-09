CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis: As Cunningham still learns, NBA rookies doing fine

Cade Cunningham’s final shot of his most recent game...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to make NBA debut

Twelve days into the season, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is set to make his NBA debut. Cunningham returns from an ankle injury that he had been rehabbing to begin the season, and he will look to land the Detroit Pistons their first win of the 2021-22 campaign when they battle the Orlando Magic Saturday at Little Caesar’s Arena. Detroit enters the weekend as the NBA’s lone winless team, but are 5.5-point favorites against Orlando, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Cade Cunningham reacts to playing in first NBA game

Cade Cunningham called Saturday a good day after making his debut with the Detroit Pistons and scoring his first points in the NBA in a win over the Orlando Magic. Cunningham started the contest and was placed on a strict minute count during his first action. He finished with two points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 19 minutes of work. He shot 1-of-8 from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Cade Cunningham off to historically tough start in NBA

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham on Tuesday logged his second appearance of the season but once again struggled to find his shot in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Cunningham, who debuted on Saturday, recorded six points, three assists and two rebounds in the 117-89 loss. He finished 2-of-14 from the field and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts in nearly 30 minutes of work.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Kevin Durant
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham isn't worried about poor shooting in his debut

Cade Cunningham emerged as the top prospect in this year’s NBA draft with his dynamic playmaking and pinpoint shooting. Those things were missing in his debut Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. He didn’t mind too much. Cunningham was simply thrilled to suit up and contribute to the Detroit Pistons’ first victory of the season, a 110-103 triumph over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
NBA
NBC Sports

Cade Cunningham struggles with shot, still has moments in NBA debut (VIDEO)

Cade Cunningham looked like a guy who had missed the last month. Which is the reality for the Pistons’ No. 1 pick. A sprained ankle kept him out of most of training camp and every preseason game, so when he was thrust into his first NBA action on Saturday against Orlando, he looked out of sync.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham’s horrible shooting hits literal rock bottom in NBA history

Detroit Pistons hotshot rookie Cade Cunningham is off to a rough start as he puts up horrific shooting numbers in his first three games. After sitting out the first few games of the season due to an ankle injury, Cunningham was finally able to suit up for the franchise for the first time last week […] The post Pistons’ Cade Cunningham’s horrible shooting hits literal rock bottom in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#The Brooklyn Nets
sport.one

NBA Rookie Watch: Detroit Pistons Top Pick Cade Cunningham Finally Makes Much-Awaited NBA Debut

The top overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has finally surfaced on the hard court. After missing the team’s first four games to start the 2021-22 NBA Season, Detroit Pistons prized rookie point guard Cade Cunningham finally made his debut, although it was indeed a very quiet outing. Cunningham, the top overall pick in the recent 2021 NBA Draft, logged almost 19 minutes in his first professional game and finished with a stat line of 2 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block, while missing seven of his eight total field goal attempts and missing all of his five attempts from the three-point line.
NBA
chatsports.com

Cade Cunningham's quiet debut leaves runway for top pick to lead talented rookie class

DETROIT — Chants of “We want Cade” smattered through Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit faithful wanting more than a sip of action from the No. 1 pick. A fan base so parched from success over the last decade didn’t seem to mind it was an inauspicious debut for Cade Cunningham; it was just a long wait to see him in a game that mattered.
NBA
Sporting News

Cade Cunningham injury update: Will Pistons rookie play tonight?

Rookies such as Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have been shining bright on their respective teams, but the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has yet to play in his first NBA regular-season game. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is still recovering from an ankle injury that...
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons still looking to find fit at starter for games Cade Cunningham sits

Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Alcindor Diallo, Dwane Casey, Broadway theatre, Frank Jackson, Josh Jackson, Orlando Magic, National Basketball Association. The Pistons starting lineup is almost like a Broadway show or a high-level theatrical performance, where fans have to wait and see who will be playing the leading role: the star or the understudy.
NBA
Pistons' Cade Cunningham will make NBA debut on Saturday with minutes limit

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. As expected, Cunningham will make his NBA debut on Saturday after being removed from the injury report on Friday. He will reportedly be limited to 20-25 minutes in the first game of his career.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Rockets rookie Jalen Green speaks out on matchup vs. Cade Cunningham, Pistons

The Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons will both play their first and only game on ESPN on Wednesday night. This is due to the matchup between rookies Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green, the first and second overall picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, respectively. When asked about the matchup on Tuesday, Green was pretty […] The post Rockets rookie Jalen Green speaks out on matchup vs. Cade Cunningham, Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons schedule: It’s Cade Cunningham vs. the 2021 NBA Draft

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will soon get to test themselves against the other elite prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham, the overall number one pick, has gotten off to a slow start, but has looked much better in his last two games as he works on getting his legs back into game shape after missing weeks with an ankle injury.
