"Earnin' It" an NFL podcast focusing on women in the league

Beans are one of my favorite foods. I get a pound of black beans, some lime juice, a jalapeno, and an onion, toss it in the Instapot, and then I wait a hour. I get a pound of pinto beans, bacon, barbecue sauce, jalapeno, onion, and toss it in the Instapot, and then I wait a hour. I’ll add them to ground beef, quinoa, or eggs, or eat them plain. High in fiber and protein, low calorie, it’s the perfect food. So when the first cold front finally comes in, and there are logs in the fire, and the air conditioning finally turns off, I make a pound of kidney beans, get out the big silver pot, and make chili. I love beans. I love chili. I put beans in my chili; the beans are my favorite part. Simple. Deal with it.
