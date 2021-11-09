CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

USMNT promise to ‘prioritize’ Christian Pulisic health and fitness for Chelsea

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter has promised to return Christian Pulisic healthy and fit to Chelsea at the end of the international break, to ensure that his national team captain can now “push on” with the Blues instead after a lengthy injury layoff. And hopefully he...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

