SB Nation
Erik ten Hag is embracing the challenge of fixing Manchester United on and off the pitch
The complexities of Manchester United’s issues over the last ten years have known no bounds. From often being devoid of tactical identity and a manager’s authority being undermined by players to hordes of fans entering the Old Trafford to protest against the ownership and a bitter interview against the club by a player under contract, the ride has often been rather ugly - to put it kindly. Managers at United have never been strangers to immense turbulence at various stages of their stints and the same was expected to be true for Erik ten Hag.
SB Nation
Manchester United 2-1 Everton: FA Cup Live Blog | Gordon and McNeil on late
81’ - Lampard sends on Gordon and McNeil, with Coleman and Mykolenko going off. Good change that. Slabhead Maguire and McTominay on for the hosts. 75’ - Malacia with another dangerous tackle, studs in on Coady and the Everton players are VERY unhappy. Right on the edge of legal/illegal again.
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 322: Abref Of Fresh Air
Reading earned a trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup after beating Watford thanks to goals from Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas discussing the win and that game at Old Trafford, as well as answer your Mailbag questions.
SB Nation
On This Day (8 January 1994): Buxton’s Boys look to avenge Stokoe’s Stars
In 1974 Carlisle United dumped holders Sunderland out of the FA Cup. The Lads were a pale imitation that day of the side that just a few months earlier had won the competition in memorable fashion, and they were deservedly beaten in a Roker Park replay after the two sides had been paired together in the FA Cup for the first time.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Portsmouth: FA Cup Third Round Match Thread and How to Watch
Another year, another campaign for silverware begins in the FA Cup. Tottenham Hotspur enter the competition in their usual spot of the third round, hosting League One side Portsmouth. The third-tier club are about as bang-average as it gets, sitting in twelfth place and have a +2 goal differential. Spurs...
SB Nation
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
The Magpies will face the Owls in an all-birds battle on Saturday, Jan. 7 as part of the FA Cup’s 3rd Round before things get serious as the competition keeps advancing. Newcastle, coming off a Premier League matchup with Arsenal finished in a goalless draw, have not lost a game since the final day of August. Sheff Wed aren’t short of beautiful results having won or drawn all of their games after losing in the Carabao Cup all the way back on Nov. 9.
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic expected to miss ‘weeks’, no timescale for Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea notched another defeat and another injury last night. That’s one bad thing away from a very special Chelsea hat-trick. Mason Mount did return from his brief absence, so our total number of walking wounded remains at a nice round ten, but that’s the only nice thing about it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest to join, after feeling a bit of tightness in his back the day prior and thus missing the trip to Manchester. That doesn’t sound too serious. No idea why his back would hurt; it’s not like he’s been carrying the team.
SB Nation
The Migrating Magpie: Week One of the January Transfer Window
Week one of 2023 is in the books and if it did anything, it served to illuminate gaping holes among many high-profile Premier League squads. Logic dictates that clubs like West Ham, Everton, and Chelsea now must make moves simply to calm their fanbases down. Newcastle have now gone a...
SB Nation
Reading 2-0 Watford: Player Ratings
Largely untroubled for the first 70 minutes before making a couple of relatively routine saves and interceptions. May have snuck a 7/10 but he did his best to let Watford back into the game by fumbling what seemed like a routine catch towards the end, that thankfully he got away with.
SB Nation
Benfica claim moral victory, too, over ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea in Enzo Fernández saga
Chelsea’s talks with Benfica over a potential Enzo Fernández transfer collapsed earlier this week, largely on account of the Blues unwilling to meet the player’s release clause, and offering only two-thirds of that €120m amount in a cash deal. Benfica, who had been tempted to come...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard on transfer window, Patterson sidelined, Moshiri open letter
Frank Lampard has revealed that Nathan Patterson will be sidelined for close to two months due to injury. [EFC]. “Loans, obligations, buying players, all things are on the table. We want to improve and help the squad in January, but my job first and foremost has to be about working with the players we have got there now, how can we get a result against Manchester United and Southampton. If we can improve the squad then great, it’s not an easy window, everyone knows that, but we’re going to certainly try to improve because it feels like we need that, for sure...we have to look at the best and viable solutions. Of course, I want those solutions because they will help me become a better manager, help us have more competition or get results we haven’t been able to get,” says Lampard. [EFC]
SB Nation
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea
Manchester City 4, Riyad Mahrez 23’, 85’ (Pen), Julian Álvarez 30’ (Pen), Phil Foden38’. Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win a really open game amid some great calls on the lineup by Pep Guardiola. A pretty different team started the match and they really dominated from the get go. Behind Alvarez and Mahez it was a very good night.
SB Nation
Romano: Salernitana want Spurs’ Pape Sarr on loan
More loan rumors! Fabrizio Romano is back at it, today dropping some info about Tottenham Hotspur’s young Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, and saying that he’s a loan target for Serie A side Salernitana. On the one hand, this is a bit weird since Antonio Conte hinted that...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Portsmouth: Harry Kane decides dour affair
After an encouraging win in midweek over Crystal Palace it was back to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Lilywhite’s first fixture this season in the FA Cup: a third round tie against League One’s Portsmouth. With one eye on the upcoming London derby Antonio Conte rang the changes: initially only the front three, with no other senior forwards fit, retained their places from the win over the Eagles. Yves Bissouma was slated to start, but an injury in the buildup to the match meant he was a late withdrawal, with Oliver Skipp taking his place in the XI.
SB Nation
Manchester United 3-1 Everton: Rashford and friends kick off FA Cup with a win over Everton
Manchester United started their FA Cup campaign as they will hope to go on, with a win. They defeated Everton 3-1 at Old Trafford with a little help from the out of form Blues, but the goals all count the same. It was a fast start for United, scoring in...
SB Nation
Gakpo On His LFC Debut: “Some Good Moments And Some Sloppy Moments”
While last night’s FA Cup draw with Wolverhampton was disappointing for a variety of reasons, Cody Gakpo’s Liverpool debut after signing earlier this month was one of the positives. The Dutch forward started on the left wing and played most of the match. While he didn’t get on the score sheet, he did show some promising link-up play with Andrew Roberston, and helped create Mohamed Salah’s second-half goal.
SB Nation
What Can Reading Get Out Of Saturday’s FA Cup Tie With Watford?
On the face of it, this game looks like little more than a distraction. Reading’s focus should be and is very much on the league, given the ever-precarious nature of our Championship status. Take our eye off the ball and we could well get dragged into a relegation scrap. Just ask Hull City, who were eighth at this stage of the 2019/20 campaign but ultimately finished 24th.
SB Nation
Tottenham’s win at Palace was a flukey, and crucially important, result
With their team playing midweek on the road under the lights at one of the more raucous environments in the league at Selhurst Park, many Tottenham Hotspur supporters did not have the most confidence in a short-handed squad that got crushed at home over the weekend against Aston Villa. With injuries to key figures such as Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison, Spurs supporters knew that this would be a challenging stretch run in January both on and off the field with matches against Arsenal and Manchester City approaching as well as the cloud of the transfer window hanging over Antonio Conte and the board.
SB Nation
Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford
The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
SB Nation
Arsenal Women sign Victoria Pelova
Arsenal Women have announced the signing of Victoria Pelova, who joins from Ajax for an undisclosed fee. Pelova, 23, is a Dutch international, who was part of the 2019 World Cup squad, the Tokyo Olympics squad, and the squad at the most recent European Championships. A #10 or wide attacker, Pelova scored twice in the Olympics and once at the Euros, and has 3 goals and 3 assists in 8 Eredivisie games.
