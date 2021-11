Apple's newest iPhones -- the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max -- are capable of connecting to 5G wireless networks, much like the iPhone 12. That means, if your carrier has 5G coverage where you live or work, you should see faster speeds and a more reliable connection. But that's not always the case. You may find that your iPhone 13 is constantly switching back and forth between LTE and 5G and refusing to send messages or refresh your favorite app, or that battery life just isn't the same as it is on LTE. Frustratingly, you may not be on the right price plan to even access the new network, and you might not want to level up to a new one. In other words, for you, it may not be the right time for 5G just yet.

