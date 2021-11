TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The historic election upset is now official. New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, one of the most powerful elected officials in the state, has conceded his race. Both candidates spoke out Wednesday. Sweeney says we have not seen the last of him yet, while the Senator-elect wants to bury the hatchet. Sweeney lost reelection to Republican newcomer and commercial truck driver Edward Durr in South Jersey’s 3rd District. An emotional Sweeney talked about his defeat at the statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday. It’s the end of a 20-year run in the Senate and a 12-year tenure as president of the...

