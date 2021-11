The last 18 months have caused significant disruptions to global supply chains and highlighted the critical impact supply chain processes have on the bottom line. In fact, a recent consumer survey found that 87 percent of Americans have been negatively impacted by supply chain issues over the past year and that people are concerned that supply chain disruptions, resulting from events ranging from natural disasters to changing global trade agreements, will never end. The survey also found that supply chains have become a critical part of people's purchasing decisions and that organizations that don't prioritize their supply chains risk declines in customer loyalty and revenue.

