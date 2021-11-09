CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden pairs sales pitch with victory lap: The Note

By Rick Klein
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKNCt_0cr1wUsa00

The TAKE with Rick Klein

It was a win the White House hopes will change the country -- along with perceptions of the presidency.

Passing the "BIF" is not the end of the push, though. It also doesn't leave President Joe Biden any closer, necessarily, to the party unity he needs.

Biden and congressional Democrats are now in a position of explaining what it is they just passed while trying to do far more. Biden will be plugging the impact of the infrastructure bill that passed last week with an event scheduled for Wednesday in Baltimore -- even while waiting for lawmakers to return to Washington before signing the bill.

The president's message from here is that he did "exactly what he said he would do," in getting the parties to work together and also approving money to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, according to a senior administration official.

This week and beyond, though, he will continue to push for the far larger social-spending bill to also reach his desk: "He will make the case for both," the official said Monday.

All of this comes even as debate rages inside the Democratic Party about whether and how to change course after last week's election setbacks , and with uncertainties around inflation, COVID-19 and more.

The House just might still pass the mammoth social-spending bill before Thanksgiving. Yet Sen. Joe Manchin is virtually guaranteed to be in a position to demand major changes, leaving progressives in both the House and the Senate to seethe.

The center not only held but wound up delivering the key votes on infrastructure. That may be an affirmation of Biden's governing vision, but it also suggests how hard it will be to get the rest of his agenda passed.

The RUNDOWN with Averi Harper

During the congressional recess, scores of rallies are taking place in support of voting reform legislation, with participants trying to put public pressure on senators in their home states.

The events, sponsored by numerous advocacy groups and slated to take place in Washington, D.C., and 20 states around the country, aim to rally support for the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWwqI_0cr1wUsa00
Spencer Platt/Getty Images - PHOTO: People wait inside of a hotel ballroom for New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli at his watch party on Nov. 02, 2021, in Bridgewater, N.J.

The rallies come less than a week after the John Lewis Voting Advancement Act failed in the Senate. It marked the fourth time that Republicans have blocked voting legislation since June.

Voting legislation needs 60 votes to avoid the filibuster, and the latest blockage is likely to reignite the conversation about doing away with the procedure.

But even if the filibuster is eliminated, Democrats still have work to do. It's not just Republicans who have refused to vote in favor of voting reform. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a consistent spoiler of major Biden agenda items, is a holdout on this legislation, too. Three rallies for voting reform are scheduled in his home state this week.

The TIP with Meg Cunningham

Jack Ciattarelli, who ran as the GOP nominee in the New Jersey governor's race, is refusing to concede and call incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy the winner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrWRo_0cr1wUsa00
Alex Brandon/AP - PHOTO: Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Nov. 1, 2021, in Washington.

Ciatarelli's campaign argues that although it doesn't believe counting the remaining ballots will close the 65,000-vote gap between him and Murphy, it may be enough to request a recount.

"Let me be clear, no one on this team is alleging fraud or malfeasance, as we have not seen any credible evidence of that," Ciattarelli's campaign counsel said in a statement. "At this time, we do not expect the provisional vote count to end with Jack Ciattarelli in the lead. However, that count may reduce the margin for Governor Murphy enough to warrant a full recount."

Murphy called Ciattarelli's resistance to concede "dangerous" for America and democracy.

"We are going to count every vote, that's never been in question. That's going to happen. But I think it's incredibly dangerous when it's mathematically impossible," he said Monday.

THE PLAYLIST

ABC News' "Start Here" Podcast. On Tuesday morning, ABC Legal Analyst Dan Abrams breaks down Travis Scott's legal responsibility in the Astroworld festival tragedy. Then, ABC's Alex Perez reports on the developments in the Rittenhouse trial. And, ABC's Linsey Davis explains how a rainforest in Alaska is central to a debate about climate change priorities. http://apple.co/2HPocUL

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TODAY

  • President Joe Biden participates in two events with the Democratic National Committee: At 4:40 p.m. ET, he delivers remarks at a virtual grassroots event, and at 5:45 p.m. ET, he delivers remarks at a virtual fundraising reception.
  • At 1 p.m. ET, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joins White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for a press briefing.
  • Vice President Kamila Harris arrives in Paris at 5 a.m. ET for a five-day visit.
  • The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources holds a hearing looking at the causes and outlooks for domestic and international energy price trends at 10 a.m. ET.
  • At noon ET, the House Committee on Financial Services Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion holds a hearing on eliminating barriers to economic inclusion for members of the LGBTQ community

    • Download the ABC News app and select "The Note" as an item of interest to receive the day's sharpest political analysis.

    The Note is a daily ABC News feature that highlights the day's top stories in politics. Please check back tomorrow for the latest.

    Comments / 90

    SurfsUp
    4d ago

    Only an out of touch dictator would think that Americans would be happy with being forced into tax slavery in order to support his democrat welfare, illegal and unconstitutional laws and policies.

    Reply(8)
    29
    Jackass Nation
    4d ago

    Are you talking about the same Joe Biden who sleeps through meetings with other world leaders?? Yah that would be the same one that has no gas control amongst the same crowd!!

    Reply(2)
    26
    SurfsUp
    4d ago

    Biden is the democrat welfare president. One thing for sure, we would not be going through this if Biden did not have so many welfare voters, but he does and that is the level of IQ among his voters. They even voted for all their socialist leaders just for the purpose of welfare.

    Reply(7)
    8
    Related
    Washington Examiner

    Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

    President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    WEKU

    Republicans and Democrats contemplate a future without Donald Trump

    Let's assume you have spent at least a few minutes this week thinking about former President Donald Trump or something he has said or done. So ask yourself: Did anything seem different? Was it the same thought process with the same attitude as when you thought of him, say, two weeks ago?
    POTUS
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    State
    New Jersey State
    State
    Alaska State
    State
    Washington State
    Washington Post

    Has Joe Manchin found an excuse to destroy President Biden’s agenda?

    Things seemed to be going so well for Democrats. Progressives and centrists in the House resolved (mostly) their differences over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and the separate infrastructure bill passed, to everyone’s delight. It looked like Biden could be heading for a pair of legislative victories that would deliver on a substantial portion of his agenda, and vital steps on pressing problems — affordable child care, health insurance, climate change, even prescription drug prices — would finally be taken.
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Fox News

    Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

    The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    TIME

    Biden Isn't Making Things Easy for Two of His Potential Successors

    This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Thirteen years ago, Barack Obama deployed some of his cold-eyed analysis when it came time to pick a running mate. He wanted to find a partner who was part of the political establishment as the nation got used to the idea of a young newcomer to Washington and the first Black nominee of a major party. He wanted a governing partner, of course, and a reliable mind to challenge his assumptions and occasional hubris. A few more miles on the road wouldn’t hurt either.
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Phil Murphy
    Person
    Joe Biden
    Person
    Gina Raimondo
    Washington Post

    Five questions about Biden’s infrastructure sales pitch

    Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. From the Associated Press: On this day in 1987, the American Medical Association declared it unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because that patient had AIDS or was HIV-positive. The big idea. President Biden...
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Sales Pitch#Senate Committee#The White House#Democrats#The Democratic Party#Numero
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Presidential Election
    NewsBreak
    Senate
    NewsBreak
    Business
    NewsBreak
    Republican Party
    News Break
    Politics
    NewsBreak
    U.S. Politics
    NewsBreak
    Elections
    NewsBreak
    Democratic Party
    NewsBreak
    White House
    ABC News

    ABC News

    446K+
    Followers
    113K+
    Post
    226M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Straightforward news, context and analysis.

     https://abcnews.go.com

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy