The number of job vacancies in the UK has soared to a record high as employers increasingly struggle to find staff amid a worsening labour shortage.Driving instructors, prison officers and forklift truck drivers are among those in highest demand, according to trade body the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).Employers posted 221,000 job adverts last week, taking the total to 2.7 million. The biggest weekly rise in vacancies was in driving instructors (up 32 per cent) while painting and decorating jobs saw the biggest fall (17.8 per cent)The REC said that the number of job ads does not look set to...

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO