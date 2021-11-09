CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Huge tarantula found in plane cabin

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ohZtu_0cr1uGq400

A social media user has captured the moment an unwanted stowaway was escorted out of a plane cabin, mid-flight - a palm-sized tarantula.

The Tiktok and Instagram user, who posts as @directorbrazil, posted the video to both channels, with the caption: “So this just happened on my flight...”

In the video, fellow travellers can be heard muttering “Whoah!” and “Oh my God” as they whip out phones to film the huge spider as it is brought through the cabin in a clear plastic bag by a passenger, led by cabin crew.

The flight appears to have been operated by Mexican budget airline Volaris - whose hot pink cabin crew uniform and logo is visible in the video - with passengers thought to have been travelling between Mexico and Brazil.

Tarantulas are native to many countries across the world, including the US, much of Central and South America, and Australia.

They can grow to be up to 28 centimetres in length, and contrary to popular myth their bite is not fatal to humans - though it can be painful and cause nausea or vomiting.

The video has attracted hundreds of comments by terrified arachnophobes on social media.

“Would have had to wrap me in a bag and drag me out too,” commented choreographer Robert Green.

“OK, that’s a new flight-related fear,” replied TikTok user Emily.

“That spider was too big to not have paid for a seat,” read one Instagram reply.

But some were tickled by the spider’s five minutes of inflight fame.

“Not the spider getting papparazzied more than I could even dream of,” quipped another TikTok user.

It’s not the first time the creatures have caused chaos mid-flight - in 2016 two tarantulas escaped a passenger’s luggage aboard an Air Transat flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to Canada.

“The spider crawled up my leg - I was in a skirt,” one passenger, Catherine Moreau from Repentigny, outside Montreal, told Radio Canada at the time.

“My husband managed to trap it in a plastic container, but its legs were sticking out. My daughter was screaming, she was in a state of shock.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Get a whole row to yourself on the plane with this handy trick

Catching a flight is a real lottery when it comes to getting space to yourself.Often, you’ll board to find the plane completely packed; while other times on a quiet flight, you can take over a whole row of seats and enjoy a much more comfortable flight.Now, one TikTok user has posted a savvy travel tip for getting an entire row of seats to yourself on a flight. The tip only works for those travelling as a pair - so couples, take note.Chelsea Dickenson, who posts travel videos on TikTok as @CheapHolidayExpert, gives two separate tactics for getting a whole row...
LOTTERY
The Independent

Passengers on loose in Spain after possible fake emergency landing of Morocco to Turkey plane

Spanish authorities are investigating the unauthorised disembarkation of 21 passengers from a plane that made an emergency medical landing on the island of Mallorca.The incident happened when an Air Arabia flight from Casablanca to Istanbul made an emergency landing to attend to an unwell passenger.When it landed, 21 other passengers forced their way off the plane, prompting security officials to temporarily close the airport.A government official on the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo, said 12 people had been detained by police and were in custody.Aquestes són les imatges que s'haurien pres de l'interior de l'avió Air Arabia que va aterrar ahir...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Expert reveals the two words you should never say on a plane

Remaining sensible is always an important thing to do when you are on a plane flight but no matter what you do there is one thing that you should never tell a member of the cabin crew. Willis Orlando is a senior product operations specialist at the insider-intel platform Scott’s...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Green
The Independent

Flight attendant demonstrates ‘genius’ gravity trick for handing out snacks on plane

One US flight attendant has demonstrated an unorthodox method of handing out snacks to passengers - using the plane’s upwards tilt to slide snacks down the aisle.The quirky service style was filmed by TikTok user @ToxxicTinkerbell on a Southwest Airlines flight.The passenger initially captioned the video: “The stewardess said ‘here at Southwest we believe in working smarter not harder’ - then used gravity to her advantage.”She later re-posted the video without music so her followers could appreciate the cabin crew’s witty commentary.“Keep passing ’em back,” a female crew member is heard saying over the tannoy as the bright yellow packets...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Baggage handler shows the complicated way planes are loaded with luggage

A baggage handler has lifted the lid on how suitcases are loaded into the hold of a plane.TikTok user Deeej, who posts as @DJSugue, shared a strangely satisfying time-lapse video of him stacking bags inside an aircraft, which quickly went viral.“How 100 bags looks like inside the belly of a plane [sic],” he captioned the video, which shows cases whizzing up on a conveyor belt before he packs them tightly to fit the shape of the hold compartment. @djsugue Stacking bags 101 💼🛫 #fyp #foryou #airport #yvr #rampagent #737max #737 #baggage #travel #travelling #vancouver #fun #atwork #fypシ #boeing...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Antarctic penguin accidentally travels 3,000km to New Zealand

A penguin accidentally found itself on New Zealand's shores after swimming at least 3,000 kilometres (1,864 miles) away from its natural habitat of Antarctica. The Adélie penguin, who has now been named Pingu by locals, was discovered looking lost on the coast. Local Harry Singh said he thought the penguin...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tarantula#Australia#Mexico#Directorbrazil#Mexican#Volaris#Air Transat
luxurylaunches.com

Leonardo DiCaprio ditches the private jet and flies commercial into the COP26. Four years back the superstar was ridiculed for flying 8,000 miles in a private plane to collect an environmental award.

Leonardo DiCaprio is making headlines yet again! The celebrity superstar was the latest to arrive at the UN Climate Change Conference COP26, and it’s his preferred mode of travel that’s got everyone’s attention. Yes, that’s right! Ditching his beloved private jet, DiCaprio took a commercial flight to Scotland instead. His decision was inspired after he was called an eco-hypocrite for his use of VIP planes and thereby forced to glance at his heavy carbon footprint.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Never Do This in an Airplane Bathroom, Experts Warn

It's natural to want to kick back and relax when you're flying—especially if you're on a cross-country or international flight. You might want to turn your plane seat into a home away from home for a few hours. But experts warn that you shouldn't get too comfortable. Despite airlines creating stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flight attendants and frequent fliers say they're still seeing people doing this "don't." Read on to find out what you should never do in an airplane bathroom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
lastwordonnothing.com

Waiting for a plane

Fog \’fog, fäg\ n : vapor condensed to fine particles of water suspended in the lower atmosphere that differs from cloud only in being near the ground ; a state of bewilderment ; something that confuses or obscures. suspend \ sə-‘spend \ vb 1 : to keep fixed or lost...
ALASKA STATE
New York Post

Plane passengers outraged after they catch man giving himself a tattoo

A passenger left travelers stunned after he was caught giving a friend a tattoo during a flight. The man was caught using a tattoo gun while the plane was landing. The video was posted by Instagram account Passenger Shaming, with the caption: “Thoughts and prayers for no turbulence.”. The video...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy