SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher on Friday despite the headline inflation number in the United States overnight. "Inflation is obviously a risk to watch. But stock prices will face a major crash only if the Federal Reserve turns out to be completely wrong in its assessment and is forced to raise interest rates rapidly. That's not where we are now," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities told Reuters Friday.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO