Nissan Raises Profit Outlook as Production Cut Lifts Margins

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday raised its full-year operating profit outlook by a fifth as its margins got a boost from newer models and lower sales incentives due to tight supplies of vehicles. Nissan like other big global carmakers has been forced to cut production because...

Jalopnik

Toyota Thinks It Has Finally Turned The Corner

Toyota is going back to full production in Japan, a monitor says that the UAW is still far from perfect, and now selling to rental car companies is cool or something. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 12, 2021. Toyota has been less hit by the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Sony cuts PlayStation 5 production outlook due to component snag: report

Sony Group Corp has reduced its PlayStation 5 production outlook for this fiscal year due to component and logistics constraints, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. The company has cut down the number of PS5 units assembled for the fiscal year to about 15 million, from its previous target of 16 million units, the report added, citing people familiar with its operations.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Used Car Sales Platform Shift Reports Record Q3 Revenue

Business is booming for the used car marketplace Shift while the automotive industry as a whole struggles with demand and supply chain issues stemming from the global semiconductor shortage. Co-CEO and co-founder George Arison joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the company's stellar Q3 earnings and how it was able to meet demand.
ECONOMY
Person
Ashwani Gupta
Person
Jacqueline Wong
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Nissan reports quarterly profit despite supply issues

The 54.1 billion yen (479 million US dollars) profit for the last quarter compared with a 44 billion yen loss racked up in the same period of 2020. Nissan reported a profit for the July-September quarter, managing to reverse earlier losses despite challenges that include shortages of computer chips and rising costs for materials.
ECONOMY
yourcentralvalley.com

Nissan returns to profit, ups forecast despite chips crunch

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan reported a profit for the July-September quarter, managing to reverse earlier losses despite challenges that include shortages of computer chips and rising costs for materials. The 54.1 billion yen ($479 million) profit for the last quarter compared with a 44 billion yen loss racked up in...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Nissan Triples Profit Forecast On Strong Quarterly Results

Nissan tripled its full-year net profit forecast on Tuesday as it rebounded from the impact of the pandemic with a strong quarterly performance, saying it expected to withstand challenges including the global chip crunch and rising raw material prices. The firm now projects 180 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in net...
MARKETS
#Nissan Motor#Reuters#Honda Motor Co#Toyota Motor Corp
sgbonline.com

Canada Goose Posts Surprise Profit, Lifts Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a profit in the second quarter ended September 26, beating Wall Street’s targets that had been calling for a loss. Total revenue increased by 19.6 percent and 40.3 percent excluding year-ago PPE sales. Figures are in Canadian dollars. “Our second-quarter results demonstrate our momentum,” said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Stainless steel maker Outokumpu raises outlook as high prices lift profit

HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Thursday it expects profitability to improve in the last three months of the year after it posted stronger than expected third-quarter profits, driving its shares up more than 8%. The coming months looked promising for Outokumpu thanks to an exceptional rise...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cummins Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Margins Shrink, Cuts FY21 Outlook

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) reported third-quarter sales growth of 16.6% year-over-year to $5.97 billion, beating the consensus of $5.87 billion. Sales in North America increased 13% Y/Y while international revenues increased 22% Y/Y, driven by solid demand across all global markets outside China. Sales by segments: Engine $2.6 billion (+22%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Some Japanese utilities cut profit outlook as energy costs spike

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Surging energy costs have forced some Japanese utilities to slash their annual earnings forecasts, but they say they have prepared for the peak winter season with adequate fuel stocks and early plant maintenance to avoid unexpected shutdowns. Seven of 10 major regional electric utilities lowered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Lordstown has trouble shifting gears

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Electric-vehicle startup Lordstown Motors (RIDE.O) is having a rough ride. Compare it to peer Nikola (NKLA.O): both were targeted by short sellers, both are subject to investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission, yet they are moving in opposite directions. After a week when some electric-vehicle makers' shares soared, Lordstown is a reminder that volatility swings both ways.
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Deutsche Telekom core profit beats estimates; full-year outlook raised

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Deutsche Telekom reported core profit above market estimates on Friday and raised its full-year outlook for the third time, boosted by its U.S. unit T-Mobile, along with growth in European business. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA AL) stood at 9.66 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY

