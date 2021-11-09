West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On this Veterans Day, America is honoring our heroes. But there are thousands of U.S. Military veterans who don’t feel honored. Instead, they feel alone and forgotten. “They’re coming home broken, lost and don’t know who to turn to,” said Rob Hamilton, executive director of Veterans Place. Across America, scores of U.S. Military veterans now find themselves homeless. Many of them are stuck in a dark space between where they were, where they are, and where they want to be. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Hamilton explained, “There’s a gap in what you did in the military and what happens in the private sector....

