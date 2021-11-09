CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

West LA VA Offers Tiny Home Shelters for Homeless Veterans

By Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Mirror
 4 days ago

KGW

Salem drops proposed shelter site for the homeless

SALEM, Ore. — The proposed location for a tiny house village for the homeless in West Salem is no longer moving forward, the city said. On Tuesday, the city said the empty lot along 2700 Wallace Road Northwest is no longer being considered because the grassland area has "substantial wetlands" that are prone to flooding, according to a study the city initiated. The city went on to say it doesn't own enough space on the paved portion of the property to host a shelter and is now looking for other properties.
SALEM, OR
madison

Operator says city's tiny house shelters need more insulation before homeless move in

With cold weather approaching, the city and its operating partner are making last-minute adjustments before opening Madison’s first homeless encampment on the Southeast Side next week, including adding insulation to the thin-walled shelters not intended for a Wisconsin winter. The near-complete encampment on 1.8 acres of city-owned property at 3202...
MADISON, WI
#West La#Tiny Home#Homeless Veterans
fox5ny.com

Homeless shelter opens on Billionaires' Row

NEW YORK - After several years of back-and-forth battles, a homeless shelter has opened along the so-called Billionaires' Row in Manhattan. The former Park Savoy Hotel on West 58th Street is now a home for around 140 men. It quietly opened last Friday despite repeated and costly efforts by neighbors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fullertonobserver.com

City and Foundation move homeless from shelter

Due to a lack of funding, residents at Fullerton’s Navigation Center (homeless shelter) are being moved to other shelters in the area. “The city of Fullerton allocated $440,000 of [Federal] funds for approximately 3.5 months of full occupancy of the shelter,” Fullerton’s Deputy Director of Community & Economic Development Kellee Fritzal told The Observer. “Our 3.5 months of funding recently ended. Due to the lack of funding, the shelter residents are being placed in other shelters within the North Service Planning (SPA) area. The City is looking at options for funding of the Fullerton Shelter.”
FULLERTON, CA
Gazette

‘Veterans Row’ homeless encampment at the VA finally cleared out

LOS ANGELES — A homeless veteran encampment outside a Veterans Affairs hospital was finally closed Monday after residents spent more than a year staring at the facility that was supposed to be serving them. The flag-draped encampment known as "Veterans Row" is located in Brentwood, just a few miles from...
VIRGINIA STATE
arcamax.com

Editorial: Finally, someone has lit a fire under the VA to get homeless veterans housed

It was heartening to hear Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough recently announce an ambitious but doable goal: to house — in permanent homes, not just temporary motel rooms — 500 homeless veterans in the Los Angeles area by the end of the year. He also pledged to get temporary housing, at least, for the 40-some people, mostly veterans and their partners, living in a tent encampment along a stretch of San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood that borders the campus of the West L.A. VA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Organization Helps Veterans Who Feel Alone Find Place Of Their Own

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On this Veterans Day, America is honoring our heroes. But there are thousands of U.S. Military veterans who don’t feel honored. Instead, they feel alone and forgotten. “They’re coming home broken, lost and don’t know who to turn to,” said Rob Hamilton, executive director of Veterans Place. Across America, scores of U.S. Military veterans now find themselves homeless. Many of them are stuck in a dark space between where they were, where they are, and where they want to be. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Hamilton explained, “There’s a gap in what you did in the military and what happens in the private sector....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Editorial: Shelter addresses invisible homelessness

It used to be the Applewood Personal Care Home, but a building in Brackenridge might see new life giving shelter to people who have no other home. The Allegheny Valley Association of Churches received a green light from the municipality’s zoning hearing board to use the property it is trying to purchase for a homeless shelter.
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
dailyutahchronicle.com

U Students Experiencing Homelessness Find Temporary Shelter

In January 2020, the number of Utahns experiencing homelessness on a single night was 12% higher than 2019. According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, there are three distinct types of homelessness: chronic, transitional and episodic. Those experiencing chronic homelessness typically use shelters as long-term housing whereas transitional homelessness...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WGME

Portland voters back 208-bed homeless shelter

Portland voters weighed in on the future of a planned homeless shelter. About 41-percent voted for Option C, which moves forward with a 208-bed shelter that is already in the works. The city council approved the lease for the new shelter on Monday before voters had a chance to weigh...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter opens warming center

BANGOR — It is getting to that time again where the weather outside is getting chilly. The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter is providing a place for those in need to stay warm. At Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, the staff provides a safe place where 26 homeless residents will be able to keep warm. The staff calls it their warming center and it will be open from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. from now through March.
BANGOR, ME

