CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Seasonal Sips

visitseattle.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecific menu items are subject to change as restaurants and bars rotate their offerings. Please check with individual businesses for current menus. When it’s nippy outside, bundle up and take to the bars for festive imbibing. The lakeside, nautically themed wonderland of Westward (*2501 N Northlake Way) might look...

visitseattle.org

Comments / 0

Related
Ocala Style Magazine

Living – Seasonal Sipping

Whipping up some statement-making cocktails can add a festive touch to your holiday entertaining. I love a themed party, whether I’m hosting it or attending as a guest. Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the Super Bowl are good reasons to go all out.And now that it’s Fall, I enjoy creating food and drinks that celebrate the ﬂavors and colors of the season, from pumpkin spice and cinnamon, to cranberries and apples. I have hosted parties that were basically all-day affairs ﬁlled with pumpkin carving, football, food, harvest ales and some delicious seasonal cocktails, like the ones I’m whipping up this month. One of those gatherings turned into my favorite party of all time because my daughter Lauren won the pumpkin carving contest and her “prize” was that my now son-in-law got down on one knee and proposed.
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Los Angeles

Dunkin' Unveils Its Seasonal Sip and Snack Line-up

The Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, a favorite from past years, will return. Two new drinks, the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and the White Mocha Hot Chocolate, will debut. We're quickly heading into the "fall back" zone as November begins, which means the end of Daylight Saving Time is nigh.
FOOD & DRINKS
Medscape News

Sip and Savor These Three Autumn-Inspired Cocktails

This refreshing sparkler is a modern version of Haymaker's Punch, a popular drink from colonial New England. It may seem strange to see vinegar in a drink, but think of it as a relative to deliciously sweet and sour lemonade. At a time when lemons were scarce, vinegar was used instead. Here, it's combined with maple syrup, apple cider, bourbon, and topped up with ginger beer and hard cider for a crisp, sparkling drink bursting with the flavors of autumn.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Burgers, Beer, and an Anniversary

While the brewery is still closed, Harmon Pac Ave continues to serve a menu featuring porter-braised steak pot pie, skillet beer cheese with homemade pretzels, and three new burgers. Order for dine-in or delivery here. Airways Bistro & Beer Garden's 10th Anniversary. Kent's Airways Bistro & Beer Garden is celebrating...
RESTAURANTS
Food52

Our 6 Favorite IPAs for Hoppy, Hazy Sips

It’s no secret: craft beer drinkers love IPAs. Since the early days of the pioneering Sierra Nevada Pale Ale to the current trends of hazy and milkshake styles, the beer category continues to be popular no matter what form it takes. As a quick reminder: IPAs, or India Pale Ales,...
BELL, CA
buffalo.com

3 holiday mocktails to sip or spike

Enter the season of cozy sweaters and candlelit evenings that grow ever darker by the day. But it doesn’t have to mean complete hibernation. We’ve done plenty of that over the last year and a half amid the all-too-familiar pandemic. Spending time with loved ones—and toasting to another year together—is...
FOOD & DRINKS
Laredo Morning Times

Raise the bar: Enjoy elevated sipping at these scenic rooftop spots

So you’re catching up with friends. Going on a first date. Planning something romantic with that significant other. Or simply needing a change of scenery. All you need is a comfy lounge with a beautiful view. Here’s a sampling of rooftop bars around town that combine sweeping views with local...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
The Laker/Lutz News

Sip and stroll, with a purpose

The Dade City Garden Club once again will host its “Uncorked” fundraiser on Nov. 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the club, 13630 Fifth St., in Dade City. This afternoon adventure is for ages 21 and older, and includes wine, food, music, and craft beer. Guests can sip...
DADE CITY, FL
mediafeed.org

Bored with plain ol’ coffee? These recipes will put some zip in your sip

These days, it’s so easy to pull through a coffee shop drive-thru and order your morning (or afternoon) coffee to keep you running smoothly. These days, the fancy coffee drinks, lattes and blended beverages are packed with sugary, flavored syrup and often not clean at all. If your clean-eating lifestyle...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Liquor#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Truffle#Gin And Tonic#White Chocolate#Food Drink#West Indian#Sun Liquor#Mexican
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best Champagne to sip on to get yourself into the party spirit this season

There’s nothing quite like a glass of the best Champagne (or several) to get you into the party spirit. I don’t know about anyone else, but I could certainly do with a hand in that department. This time of year always has me feeling sluggish and tired, so anything to pep me up is greatly appreciated. I like to think of myself as somewhat of a Champagne connoisseur, but realistically I just know what I do and don’t like. Champagne, unfortunately for my purse, is one of my favourite tipples.
DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Best Sips and Snacks to Stock Your Bridal Suite

Your wedding day is a marathon, not a sprint. Hair and makeup call times can have you gathering in the early hours of the morning, and the reception can go late into the night. With a long day ahead, fueling up is key for you and your crew alike – but what should you serve as you are getting ready?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yes Weekly

Cheerwine debuts festive sips and sweets from Carolinian mixologists, chefs

SALISBURY, N.C. (November 2021) – Cheerwine, the family-owned soft drink from Salisbury, North Carolina, is “whisking” everyone a joyous yuletide season and raising “spirits” across the Carolinas. The uniquely southern soda is celebrating the return of its popular Holiday Punch to Carolina shelves by partnering with 16 well-known Carolinian chefs,...
SALISBURY, NC
FanSided

Applebee’s holiday cocktails are the perfect Sleigh Bell Sips

Move over OREO shake, the Applebee’s holiday cocktails are here. While holiday trips might be having people heading over the woods to grandma’s these Sleigh Bell Sips might be the festive beverage to enjoy upon arrival. In recent months, Applebee’s has found ways to connect with its guests with a...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
minnesotamonthly.com

Sip + Shop Night

Enjoy complimentary wine and shop cute + ethical + affordable gifts for your friends and family (and maybe for yourself, too 😉.) Fair Anita’s showroom is located in the historic Thorp Building in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis’s Art District. This is the perfect opportunity to see all of Fair Anita’s ethically-made accessories in person.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Winston-Salem Journal

Sips & Tips: Recently sampled wines

Some recently reviewed wines, roughly in order of preference:. --Nyetimber Brut Rose, England, $70. Delightful sparkling wine from England that’s yeasty, with cherry, raspberry, apple and citrus. Well-balanced and delicious, with a long finish. Very good plus. --Wine & Soul Pintas 2016 Character, Douro, Portugal, $37. Earth, violets, black cherry,...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy