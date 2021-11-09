CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. borders reopen, but not for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico

By Kristina Cooke, Mica Rosenberg
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xlBGJ_0cr1h7aT00
Leo and Nancy, fully vaccinated migrants from southern Mexico and their sons Alexander, 2, and Gael, 1, wait in line before their attempt to seek asylum after the U.S. reopened land borders to vaccinated travelers for the first time since coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were imposed, in Nogales, Mexico November 8, 2021. Picture taken November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara

NOGALES, Mexico, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Leo fled his hometown in southern Mexico after his uncle was murdered by gang members and he received death threats. Earlier this year, he, his wife and their two children headed to the U.S.-Mexico border hoping to claim asylum.

After months of waiting, he hoped he would finally get his chance on Monday. But even as U.S. borders opened for travelers vaccinated against COVID-19, they remained closed to asylum seekers.

When Leo, 23, and his family approached the port of entry in Nogales, Mexico with his and his wife's vaccination cards in hand, they were told by a border official they could not enter and seek asylum.

"I feel dispirited and sad," said Leo, who asked his last name not be published for fear of reprisals from the gang he fled. President Joe Biden "is just continuing the same policies of Donald Trump."

Biden has kept in place a controversial U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) order, first implemented by his Republican predecessor Trump in March 2020, that allows migrants to be immediately expelled without an opportunity to seek asylum.

The Biden administration has said the CDC's order, known as Title 42, remains necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as asylum seekers are processed in crowded settings at the border.

Any foreign national attempting to enter the United States without proper documentation will be subject to expulsion regardless of vaccination status, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Advocates have criticized the Biden administration's continuation of the expulsion policy as borders reopen.

The idea that a vaccinated asylum seeker is more of a risk than a vaccinated tourist is laughable, said Noah Gottschalk, global policy lead with Oxfam America, one of the advocacy groups suing the Biden administration to overturn the Title 42 order. Gottschalk said the exclusion of vaccinated asylum seekers strengthens the group's argument that the policy isn't about public health.

In September, a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to stop expelling family units - parents or legal guardians arriving with their children - under the Title 42 order. The administration appealed, and a higher court put the judge's ruling on hold as the case moves forward.

Last month, more than 1,300 medical professionals signed letters to the CDC urging it to end the border expulsions order, saying it lacked epidemiological evidence to justify it and put migrants at risk.

New York-based nonprofit Human Rights First has documented more than 7,600 kidnappings and other attacks on migrants stuck in Mexico who were blocked from entering the United States since Biden took office in January.

Leo has been working in construction to pay rent in Nogales, but he says his earnings are not enough to support his family. "They abuse you because they know you are not from here, they pay you what they want," he said.

He is also worried about his children getting hit by a stray bullet when gunshots ring out at night. The U.S. State Department recommends Americans reconsider travel to the Mexican state of Sonora, where Nogales is located, due to crime and kidnapping.

"We were fleeing a place that was dangerous," said Leo. "And here it is the same."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

DanDan
3d ago

Mexican border has been open. 1.7 million new Democrats imported. The border will stay open until whitey is on the endangered species list.

Reply
9
Topper Thompson
3d ago

Come pay Biden Democrats New High Taxs! Sorry thats all thats left after 11 months of Biden Democrats Americans Last Ajenda!!!

Reply
2
Joachim Peiper
3d ago

They were never closed. Who does Reuters think they're fooling?

Reply
8
Related
AFP

Would-be immigrants see hope in re-opened US border

Maria fled the violent drug gangs of Michoacan with just three changes of clothes, and traveled 1,500 miles (2,500 kilometers) to the edge of Mexico where she now waits to claim political asylum in the United States. The 38-year-old is part of a record wave of Central and Southern Americans trying to escape violence and poverty at home and make a new life in the world's richest country over the last year, even as its borders have been shut because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now they have opened again, Maria sees a chink of light. "Now I have hope," she told AFP in a makeshift camp in Tijuana, where hundreds have gathered waiting to travel a few miles north across the frontier.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WXIA 11 Alive

No, the US has not resumed processing all asylum seekers

On Nov. 8, the United States reopened its borders to international travelers with some exceptions, but the policy change has caused some confusion. Matthew Davies, the executive director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), recently said that the agency has seen an increase in misinformation, including from smugglers, about who can cross the U.S. border.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum Seeker#Seeking Asylum#Mexico#Cdc#Republican#Oxfam America
Press Democrat

Davidson: The tragedy at the border

Though often called a “crisis,” what’s happening at the U. S-Mexico border can be more accurately described as an ongoing tragedy, a national shame and a violation of human rights. That’s how history will remember it, at least. The numbers — and images — are stark. Right now, we’re seeing...
IMMIGRATION
texasborderbusiness.com

“Happy to see you again”: U.S. reopens land borders with Mexico to vaccinated travelers after 19 months

EL PASO — The Solis sisters were excited to return to El Paso nearly two years since their last visit. After waiting 30 minutes to cross the international bridge that connects Ciudad Juárez to El Paso on Monday, 23-year-old Elizabeth Solis took out her iPhone to begin recording her experience walking onto the American side, 20 months after her last visit. Before the COVID-induced travel restrictions, she said they would go to El Paso every weekend to visit aunts, uncles and cousins.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Huge queues form on Canadian and Mexican borders as US reopens for first time since March 2020

Hundreds of vehicles were pictured waiting for America’s borders with Canada and Mexico to reopen after almost 20 months, with huge queues forming at the San Ysidro crossing.Aerial shots showed hundreds of cars forming queues for the US border on Sunday, which was reopened on 8 November following an almost 20 month travel ban on foreign arrivals. The border crossing between San Diego, California and Tijuana, Mexico, was among those to witness hundreds of vehicles waiting. Queues of vehicles strectched for several kilometres from Tijuana, and what was before March 2020 one of the world’s busiest border crossings. Many...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is all-in for open borders

Until recently, there was still hope the Biden administration would reverse course and bring law and order back to the southern border. Those hopes were annihilated on Oct. 29, when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released a curt, four-page memo terminating, once again, Donald Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols. Before the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Travel
New York Post

Republicans sound alarm to DHS over latest migrant caravan in Mexico

Nearly 100 congressional Republicans demanded Thursday that the Department of Homeland Security detail its plan for dealing with a caravan of migrants making its way through southern Mexico toward the US border. In a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas obtained exclusively by The Post, the lawmakers said they...
MEXICO, NY
Washington Examiner

Stop the spread at the southern border

Since Inauguration Day, our nation has watched in horror as a humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis has unfolded at our southern border. The chaos in question is the direct result of President Joe Biden’s executive orders and failed immigration policies. From rescinding former President Donald Trump’s successful “Remain...
POTUS
Shore News Network

Mexico Commits To Deporting Migrants To Their Home Countries

The Mexican federal government committed to deporting migrants caught traveling north to their home countries, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico announced on Wednesday. The Biden administration also plans to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy next month, though the success of the program is largely dependent on Mexico’s cooperation, CBS News reported.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I believe in the American dream:' Woman, 19, traveling alone in a caravan with 3,500 migrants, including 1,200 children, begs Mexico's president to not block their journey to US border

A young migrant woman spoke for the aspirations of thousands in the latest caravan marching toward the US border as she pleaded for Mexico's president to provide safe passage so she and the others could attain the American dream. The 19-year-old woman, identified only as Christina, was near the front...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy