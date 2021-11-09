ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man with knife threatens passers-by in Norway, is shot dead

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A man reportedly armed with a knife threatened passers-by on the streets of the Norwegian capital, Oslo, on Tuesday, before being shot dead by police, officials said. Norwegian media published footage of the alleged attacker, naked from the waist up and wielding a knife. Police initially...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 1

Related
KDWN

Rittenhouse Says First Man He Shot Threatened To Kill Him

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears on the witness stand at his murder trial Wednesday, describing how he was being pursued by the first man he shot and killed during a night of turbulent street protests in Kenosha. Rittenhouse said he was walking toward a Car Source lot with a fire extinguisher to put out a fire when he heard somebody scream, “Burn in hell!’ He said he responded by yelling “Friendly, friendly, friendly! Rittenhouse also testified that Joseph Rosenbaum was holding a chain at one point and twice threatened to kill him. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men and wounding a third during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, now 18, could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
KENOSHA, WI
News On 6

Man Who Approached TPD With Knife, Machete Shot By Police

Tulsa Police say officers shot a man who approached them with a machete. It happened Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Apache and MLK. Officers say someone called 911 saying the driver crashed a pickup truck into his own home. Police arrived to find that man, whose name has not...
TULSA, OK
Gephardt Daily

Man shot dead outside Midvale wedding

Read an updated story here. MIDVALE, Utah, November 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead after being shot outside a wedding in Midvale just after midnight Sunday morning. Unified Police say it happened outside an event center at 7200 South 150 East. Gephardt Daily was told a number...
MIDVALE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oslo#Europe#Copenhagen#Norwegian
Daily News

Botched Bronx robbery leaves one man shot dead, another wounded

A trio of armed robbers in the Bronx fatally shot one man and wounded another in a chain-snatch that turned deadly, cops said Sunday. The thieves pointed guns at Jonathan Pena, 32, and a second man, 46, on Macombs Road near Inwood Ave. in Mount Eden just before 5 p.m. Saturday, officials said. They maneuvered their victims to stand up against a storefront, then took a gold chain from Pena, ...
BRONX, NY
Tampa Bay Times

Mom who shot son, 14, was fighting off man attacking her, Tampa police say

TAMPA — A woman who shot and injured her 14-year-old son did so inadvertently while defending herself against an attack Sunday afternoon, Tampa police say. The shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute between the mother, who was not identified by police, and 26-year-old Darris Washington at a home on the 8500 block of Alaska Street. Police did not describe Washington’s relationship to the mother.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
CBS Chicago

Police Shoot, Wound Suspect Who Pinned Officer Between Cars In Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Police shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of leaving an officer pinned between two vehicles in Joliet Tuesday afternoon. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reported Thursday night, 30, Joliet police said it all began after a traffic stop just after 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Wendy’s at 104 N. Center St. in Joliet. The suspect is accused of using his car to pin the officer as he approached him. It all ended just a few feet from the drive through window, when other police officers opened fire. The suspect’s car was left with...
JOLIET, IL
AFP

IS suicide bombings kill 3 in Uganda

Twin suicide bombings killed three people and wounded several dozen more in Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, police said as the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks. The police earlier blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo blamed for a string of recent attacks in Uganda and which Washington has linked to IS. Two suicide bombers on motorbikes -- disguised as local "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers -- detonated a device near the entrance to parliament, killing a passerby. A third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station, killing two people, police spokesman Fred Enanga said. The explosions in Kampala's central business district occurred within minutes of each other, shortly after 10:00 am (0700 GMT), and left "bodies shattered and scattered", he said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Death of teenager knifed in heart by friend was not accidental or unlawful, coroner rules

The death of a teenager who died after being stabbed in the heart by a friend was not an unlawful killing or accidental, a coroner has concluded.Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed to death with a flick knife by Joshua Molnar following a row in the upmarket village of Hale Barns, in Cheshire, on the evening of 2 March 2019.Molnar, from a wealthy Cheshire family, claimed self-defence and told a jury knives were produced after the pair argued and there was a “coming together”.He was cleared of murder and manslaughter following a trial at Manchester Crown Court but jailed for 16...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Mother and Daughter Spend Months in Jail After Cops Mistake Tea for Drugs

When Vun Pui “Connie” Chong and her daughter, San Yan Melanie Lim, imported 25 kilograms of brown ginger tea into Australia this year, they intended to sell it at a marked-up rate. The beverage is a well-known remedy for period pain in the women’s home country of Malaysia. All going to plan, they stood to make a profit of about $90 AUD.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Chicago man convicted of killing 2 during Elgin drug deal

A Chicago man was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018 shooting that killed two men from Elgin, the Kane County state's attorney's office said Wednesday. Travaris D. Stevenson, 26, was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed violence. He faces a sentence of 60 years to life in prison, the state's attorney's office said.
ELGIN, IL
Telegraph

Wife of jailed Russian tycoon is found dead in London

The wife of a Russian tycoon jailed in Moscow for plotting a string of murders has been found dead in mysterious circumstances at her home in one of London’s most expensive streets. Friends of Irina Izmestieva, 52, also known as Irina Ford, called for MI5 to conduct an investigation after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
129K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy