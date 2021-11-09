CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Harbour’s Delicious Ciders Are Perfect for Delaware’s Autumn Nights

By Pam George
delawaretoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeaturing Fifer Orchards cider, the Cider House Sour from Harbour in Rehoboth Beach is a cross between a Manhattan and a whiskey sour. Libation of the Month: Cider House Sour and The Spice Is Right. Where to Find it: Harbour Restaurant at Canal Square....

delawaretoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

4 Surprising Wines Perfect for Autumn

When you think of the fall, you think of the warm spices associated with pumpkin everything, the heartiness of savory stews, family and friends around a fire, and curling up under a blanket on a crisp autumn evening. But what do you envision in your wine glass? If you’re drawing...
FRANKLIN, TN
Marin Independent Journal

Persimmon-pear crumble, a perfect ending to an autumn meal

The old persimmon tree in our back garden was here when we bought the house. Every spring, some of the small green fruit fall to the ground and inevitably I step on them and make a big mushy mess. When it is pleasant enough to sit in some shade under...
RECIPES
Cape Gazette

Coastal Delaware Running Festival Highlights This Weekend's Selection of Autumn Events

With Thanksgiving now just two weeks away (how the heck did that happen?), there will be many more holiday themed events and activities coming up in the days and weeks ahead. Just a few days ago, we received word of a number of Christmas parades that are happening in local towns and cities during the first couple weeks of December. Stay tuned here to The Weekender, of course, for information on all of these upcoming events in November and December.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Food & Drinks
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
tcbmag.com

Keepsake Cidery & Tasting Room’s Hottest-Selling Ciders

Wild Dry: An annually changing blend of local dessert apples like Cortland, Connell Red, Whitney Crab, Dolgo Crab, and Honeygold, aged in stainless steel to create a bubbly cider popular for its unique flavor and unabashed acidity. Wild Medium: This medium-style bubbly cider is a blend of local apples such...
DRINKS
delawaretoday.com

What to Do in Wilmington: A Day Trip Guide to Delaware’s Largest City

A metropolis in Delaware, Wilmington brings an extensive foodie scene, rich history and picturesque outdoor views to the First State. Known as Delaware’s largest city, Wilmington is the hub for the local dining scene, small businesses and the state’s rich history. With a unique blend of old and new, the city thrives on its historic buildings like the Old Swedes Church, which was built in 1698, and its newer residential structures.
DELAWARE STATE
sauconsource.com

Craft Hard Cider Comes to Bethlehem’s South Side

The origin story of Five Maidens Cider Company begins with friends and business partners Andrew David and Brian Williams, who first found a passion for home brew back in 2009. Five years later, they started making hard cider, which is naturally gluten-free, due to a family member’s diagnosis with celiac disease.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Cider House#Manhattan#Food Drink#Fifer Orchards#Bramble Brine#The Cider House Sour
thezebra.org

Elizabeth’s Counter Offers New Delicious Vegan Menu

Alexandria, VA – Old Town’s popular vegan breakfast and lunch spot, Elizabeth’s Counter, 804 North Henry Street, Alexandria, has launched a fully vegan menu under their new Executive Chef Robert Micciulla. Regulars will still be able to get their espresso, lattes, homemade donuts and bakery items such as seasonal popovers...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Times and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Soups to remedy autumn chills

Sunday before last, my oldest son invited me to come up to Florence so we could celebrate my birthday a few days early and my granddaughter Brooklyn’s birthday a few days late. Lance leads worship on Sundays, and I am the musician for my church, so we scheduled an afternoon family rendezvous. He asked me to call him when I reached a certain mile marker so he could put the entrées on the grill. They greeted me with love and all worked together to serve a meal of grilled steak and chicken, steamed red skinned potatoes, steamed broccoli and an amazing salad chocked full of veggies, ham, pasta and cheese. It was delicious! Dessert was a huge strawberry pie with birthday candles in it for me and a Halloween-themed devil’s food cake for Brooklyn.
RECIPES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Ulster County’s Delicious New Secret is Open for Business

Things are changing when it comes to food establishments, and they are changing for the better. A decade ago you’d be hard pressed to find a great vegan restaurant in the Hudson Valley. There were plenty in New York City and a smattering of them around here, but nowadays Hudson Valley residents have their choice of places to go to find vegan or vegetarian food choices. And there’s a brand new vegan restaurant in Kingston that people are raving about.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
newyorksocialdiary.com

New England was made for autumn. Add a full moon to the mix and you have the perfect witch’s brew of haunting beauty.

Boston and the Berkshires in the thick of autumn offer a rich symphony of treats for the senses. I had a chance to stay a couple crisp October nights in Lenox at the Church Street Inn, just a foliaged walk away from The Mount, Edith Wharton’s hilltop home where she wrote “The House of Mirth” and “Ethan Frome,” two of her most enduring works.
HALLOWEEN
93.1 KISS FM

Texas Steakhouse’s Delicious Meat Made It On Oprah’s Favorite List

If you ever get the chance to visit Abilene deep in the heart of Texas, there's one place you have to go see, at least according to Oprah. The media mogul released her 25th "Favorite Things" list and it's her biggest one yet. There are 110 items being featured, making it the biggest list she's ever released. There are 18 recommendations in the "Food Gifts" section that people can peruse and one of those recommendations is from the Lone Star State.
BUFFALO GAP, TX
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Pumpkins, pies and hayrides: Fall for Weber’s Cider Mill Farm

Limpe and her closest friends were able to enjoy a refreshing day out at Weber's Cider Mill Farm. Lately, as the air grows chillier, I’ve been immensely enjoying the fall weather during my brief trips to campus for either my weekly COVID-19 test or one in-person class; I love watching the trees’ hues gradually shift from shades of green to warm tones of browns, yellows and oranges. However, with fall break taken away from us, it felt like we needed to schedule a break of our own to appreciate the changing season, which is why my friends and I decided to visit Weber’s Cider Mill Farm.
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside the Magic

Enjoy 59 Delicious Days at Disneyland’s Festival of Holidays

Calling all Disney foodies! Get ready for a jolly good time as Disneyland Resort is pulling out all the stops for the holidays. One especially exciting event is the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park. The event offers 59 delicious days as it runs from November 12, 2021, through January 9, 2022. Be prepared to sip, savor, and stroll while enjoying the tastes, sights, and sounds of the diverse season of celebrations. Ready? Let’s dig into Disney’s Foodie Guide to this fan-favorite event.
LIFESTYLE
imbibemagazine.com

Autumn’s Jacket From Julia Momosé

A bouquet of seasonal charm. In The Way of the Cocktail, the new book from Chicago bar owner Julia Momosé (written with Imbibe digital editor Emma Janzen), the cocktail recipes are organized by micro-season, a calendar system used in Japan to celebrate the nuances of seasonal shifts. One of the most memorable recipes from the fall chapter is the Autumn’s Jacket, a drink where the warm earthy qualities of barley shochu bring depth to a big bouquet of spice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
WOMI Owensboro

Here’s How to Make Delicious Red Pepper Walnut Knots

As Patty Millay said on the WBKR morning show this morning, "I've never puffed before, but I will definitely puff again." Trust me! You will too after you try this delicious "knots' recipe that's constructed with puff pastry. They're delicious! I was shoveling them into my facet this morning when Patty brought them in. Here's what inspired her to share the recipe.
RECIPES
manofmany.com

Inside the 1930s Art Deco Building That Houses Darling Harbour’s Bougiest New Hotel

The streets may have been silenced for the past few months, but the bustling tourist hotspot of Darling Harbour is once again set to thrive. And this time around, it’s got a touch of old-world glamour to go along with it. Aiden Darling Harbour is the latest boutique hotel to line on the iconic Sydney waterfront, scheduled to open to the public on 1 December 2021, after three long years of planning. But this isn’t just another hotel.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy