Pioro, BBC Philharmonic, Schwarz, Bridgewater Hall, Manchester review - an eco-concerto?

By Robert Beale
theartsdesk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps Vivaldi got there before him with The Four Seasons, but it must have seemed a great idea for the orchestra (in tandem with the University of Salford) to commission something to do with climate and the natural world for a concert timed to coincide with COP26. There’s more...

#Bbc Philharmonic#Manchester#Bridgewater Hall#Bbc One#The University Of Salford
