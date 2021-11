So all credit to the Philharmonia, conductor Elim Chan and soloist Hilary Hahn for giving the easy-listening standby a resonant new context at the Royal Festival Hall last night. Launched aloft by Hahn’s violin with the ravishing polish we expect from her, along with a tender poignancy right across the piece’s range, RVW’s Lark opened a smartly programmed concert in the Philharmonia’s ongoing “Human/Nature” series. For all her filigree delicacy of tone and clarity of voice in the trickiest of trills, Hahn let us hear the earth as well as the sky, the rustic muscle of those modal tunes beneath the altissimo flights of the soaring cadenzas. The Philharmonia’s woodwind, excellent throughout the evening, supplied further grounding and a sense of the whole “romance” as a conversation between gravity and grace.

