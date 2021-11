In a game in which Purdue needed near perfection to win they got nothing close to that in the first quarter. After that things improved slightly, especially on offense, but Purdue simply couldn’t stop the runaway train that was the Ohio State offense. Purdue held Ohio State to a field goal on one drive and one other punt going deep into the fourth quarter. The only other possession that Ohio State didn’t score on was ended by kneel downs at the end of the game. While that says something about the Purdue defense I think it says more about the Ohio State offense.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO