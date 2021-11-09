CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Che Was Mind Blown by Snoop Dogg’s Chicken-Eating Habits | The Tonight Show

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Che talks about meeting Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s baby, his stand-up special Shame the Devil and why he thought Snoop Dogg ate an ungodly amount of chicken. The Tonight Show Starring...

Michael Che might wait a few years before babysitting Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's son. During a Monday, Nov. 8, interview on The Tonight Show, the Saturday Night Live cast member gave his Weekend Update co-anchor and the Black Widow star's son Cosmo a rave review, calling him a "cute kid." However, cute baby review aside, the 38-year-old comedian needs his friend's bundle of joy to do a little bit more. "Babies are fun for like a second," he quipped to host Jimmy Fallon about his initial meeting with Cosmo. "You know they don't do much after you've looked at them and they just staring at you trying to keep their head on straight....
