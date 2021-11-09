CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert for Missing Vivian Man, Can You Help Police?

By Bernadette Lee
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 78-year-old man from Vivian who walked away from the home. They are asking for the public’s help in finding 78-year-old Earl Kindley Thompson.

State Police issued the alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Officials there say that family members told them Thompson walked away from his home on Front Street.

Family members spoke to police about Thompson letting them know he does have a medical condition that could impair his decision-making process. The man took none of his medicines with him when he walked away from his home.

Police say Thompson is a black male who stands around five feet, eleven inches tall. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He is said to weigh around 165 pounds.

Family members say they believe Thompson could have been wearing khaki pants, a teal-green button-down shirt along with his leather slippers. They said he likely could be wearing his prescription eyeglasses.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Thompson is urged to call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170. You can also dial 911 if you see Thompson.

Source: Silver Alert for Missing Vivian Man, Can You Help Police?

