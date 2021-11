NEW YORK (Nov 7): Warren Buffett has spent more money buying back Berkshire Hathaway Inc's stock in recent years than he did amassing his biggest equity bet on Apple Inc. Berkshire spent nearly US$20 billion more repurchasing its own stock since the middle of 2018 than it deployed accumulating its Apple stake through the end of last year. In total, Buffett poured about US$51 billion into buy-backs since a change to its policy more than three years ago, and appears to have continued snapping up at least US$1.7 billion of stock since the end of September.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO