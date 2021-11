Alpha Finance (ALPHA) is making yet another attempt at moving above a horizontal resistance area, which if successful, would greatly accelerate the rate of increase. ALPHA has been decreasing inside a descending parallel channel since Feb 6, when it reached an all-time high price of $2.94. Such channels usually contain corrective movements. Therefore, an eventual breakout from the channel would be likely. This possibility is supported by the fact that the price is trading in the upper portion of this channel.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO