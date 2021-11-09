Looking back at a memorable holiday

In the past week I have attended a number of church meetings. Attending these meetings is nothing new in itself. But, during each of these meetings the opportunity arose, and I took the chance to share the advice I give to other pastors, when asked. In fact, I shared this advice 3 times! My advice is: “Preach GOD’S word, not your opinions. And LOVE your people!” Actually, that last bit of advice was given to me by a former professor. When I was a young pastor in my first year in my first congregation, St. Paul Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO, Dr. Richard Dinda called me from Texas to talk. After discussing a number of issues, and after asking how things were going in the congregation, he shared his own heart-felt advice with me. “Love ‘em, Jon. Just love ‘em.” I spoke agreement at the time, but I had no idea how deep the wisdom was which Dr. Dinda shared with me in that summer of 1979.

