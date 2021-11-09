CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Looking back at a memorable holiday

By Kristin Fry Faith
Frontiersman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have always been a fan of time travel. I love the idea of being able to travel forward and backward in time, encountering the future or the past in surprising ways. I was fascinated to learn in my studies of the brain that we have a form of time travel...

www.frontiersman.com

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

How do you show love to someone when the good which you want for the other person is beyond your ability?

In the past week I have attended a number of church meetings. Attending these meetings is nothing new in itself. But, during each of these meetings the opportunity arose, and I took the chance to share the advice I give to other pastors, when asked. In fact, I shared this advice 3 times! My advice is: “Preach GOD’S word, not your opinions. And LOVE your people!” Actually, that last bit of advice was given to me by a former professor. When I was a young pastor in my first year in my first congregation, St. Paul Lutheran Church in St. Louis, MO, Dr. Richard Dinda called me from Texas to talk. After discussing a number of issues, and after asking how things were going in the congregation, he shared his own heart-felt advice with me. “Love ‘em, Jon. Just love ‘em.” I spoke agreement at the time, but I had no idea how deep the wisdom was which Dr. Dinda shared with me in that summer of 1979.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WPRI

Rhody Roundup: Popular series, memorable looks, World Kindness Day

Every Friday “The Rhode Show” likes to catch up with local personalities to discuss some of the hot topics of the week. This week, they weighed in on “Stranger Things” and other popular series, iconic looks from pop culture like Princess Diana’s so-called “revenge dress,” and World Kindness Day. Watch the attached clip to hear what they had to say about each of these topics.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
WGN Radio

Dreaming of a White Castle Christmas? Chain releases gift guide for fast-foodies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) – Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the fast-food enthusiast in your life? White Castle might have you covered. The 100-year-old family-owned business on Friday released its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. The annual guide features what White Castle describes as its “most crave-worthy” merch. This year, fans can choose from several items […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Frontiersman

The death of Jesus

(One Perfect Life Chapters 190-193) Crucifixion was the most painful form of death ever devised by men. It is the death Jesus suffered on our behalf for the forgiveness of our sins – our propitiation (Romans 3:25). Prior to being placed on the cross Jesus was scourged and mocked. The soldiers mocked Him in part by bowing before. They did not realize that in the future, “every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father” (Philippians 2:10-11; Isaiah 45:23).
Wide Open Eats

Cranberry Sprite is Back for the Holiday Season

When this time of the year comes around, we get to enjoy all of the holiday-themed promotions, from Starbucks winter drinks to new wintery M&M flavors. Sprite is another company who provides us with products full of holiday cheer. Their Cranberry Sprite has all the tart deliciousness of cranberry sauce, with the warm winter spices of gingerbread cookies.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Local Food#Holiday Season#Afghan
allthatsinteresting.com

9 Terrifying Historical Artifacts — And The Disturbing Stories Behind Them

Centuries ago in the Czech Republic, people came up with an unusual way to warn each other of upcoming droughts and famines. When the water level dropped, people marked boulders in the Elbe River. The stones, which were only visible during the droughts, became known as “hunger stones.” These ominous signs warned people in the area of a bad harvest, a food shortage, and a major crisis that was surely on the way.
SCIENCE
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Best Life

Judy Norton Played Mary Ellen on "The Waltons." See Her Now at 63.

For an entire decade beginning in 1971, the popular TV show The Waltons was a fixture of American culture. The historical drama took place in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains and told the story of the Walton family, a wholesome brood who exuded family values while enduring the Great Depression and World War II. "One of the great things about the show was that it brought people together," Richard Thomas, who played the Waltons' son, John-Boy, told Deadline. "Young people could see a story about older people, and older people could remember their childhood," he said, perfectly distilling the show's appeal.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kesha Climbs A Tree While Wearing Nothing But A Small Piece Of Fabric — Photo

Kesha declared she’s ‘not extra’ in her hilarious caption as she enjoyed some time in the beautiful outdoors!. Kesha, 34, is one with nature! The “Tik Tok” singer stripped down as she went tree climbing in a new post shared to Instagram on Wednesday, Nov. 10. She covered herself with just a piece of purple floral fabric as she hung from a branch of the large tree, declining to share her location. “I’m not extra, you are,” the singer captioned her post, which has racked up over 40,000 likes.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy