NFL

"Earnin' It" an NFL podcast focusing on women in the league

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most rewarding path to success in pro sports is...

www.thederrick.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Aaron Rodgers News

For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
All Cardinals

NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
NFL
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
NFL
#American Football
FanSided

Podcast: Breaking down the Chiefs moves at NFL trade deadline

While they didn’t break out any blockbuster acquisitions or trade away anyone significant on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs were among the most active NFL teams at the trade deadline. They were able to bring in a veteran pass rusher to bolster the defensive front while, at the same time, creating a bit of cap space by opening up the log jam of interior offensive linemen.
NFL
Popculture

Atlanta Falcons Star Steps Away From NFL to Focus on Mental Health

An Atlanta Falcons player is taking a break from football to focus on his mental health. On Sunday, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley released a statement saying he needed to step away from the NFL to "help me be the best version of me." The announcement came during the Falcons' game against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bearly a Podcast: Bears stand pat at the NFL trade deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline came and went and the Chicago Bears were like most teams, they did nothing of significance. General Manager Ryan Pace certainly could have fielded a few calls about a handful of his veterans, but it doesn’t seem like the franchise is in a place to make a splash.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pack-A-Day Podcast - Episode 1196 - NFL Trade Deadline News & Rumors

On today's show, Jake & Ross review the latest rumors surrounding the NFL's trade deadline and discuss whether Green Bay could actually be active this year. We had one big deal already on Monday, could we see more fireworks on Tuesday. Don't miss this episode!. Andy is a graduate of...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Logan Ryan to co-host new NFL Players Podcast

Giants safety Logan Ryan will host the show with Charles Tillman and Aeneas Williams. The NFL is introducing a new program titled the NFL Players Podcast — episodes will launch every Wednesday beginning Nov. 3. The podcast will include three hosts: Giants safety Logan Ryan, former Bears and Panthers cornerback...
NFL
Taunton Gazette

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NFL Week 9 picks and predictions

Hosts Geoff Clark and Nathan Beighle break down the entire NFL Week 9 slate with picks against the spread and Over/Under for all 14 games. Listen as they offer up their picks, predictions and best bets. Visit SportsbookWire.com for more NFL analysis. Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY...
NFL
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Browns game

With the OBJ talk now over, experts make their picks for Sunday's battle vs. the Browns in Foxborough. Odell Beckham, Jr. would have been great in New England. In 2021, with a rookie quarterback learning his way through the NFL? The Patriots would have been desperate to add the diva to the mix.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

NFL Best Bets Week 9 | Wide Right Podcast 98

The Wide Right Podcast is back with episode 98. NFL Week 9 is here, and to answer many of your betting-related questions, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 98. On the latest edition of the program, we’ll be bringing you our spread, total and moneyline picks for 13 of the 14 games set to take place in the Week 9 slate.
NFL
chatsports.com

Houston Texans Podcast: 2021 Week Nine NFL Preview

Beans are one of my favorite foods. I get a pound of black beans, lime juice, jalepeno, and onion, toss it in the Instapot, then wait a hour. I get a pound of pinto beans, bacon, barbecue sauce, jalapeno, onion, and toss it in the Instapot, then wait a hour. I’ll add them to ground beef, or quinoa, or eggs, or eat them plain. High in fiber and protein, low calorie, it’s the perfect food. So when the first cold front finally comes in, and there are logs in the fire, and the air conditioning finally off. I make a pound of kidney beans, get out the big silver pot, and make chili.
NFL
fox5dc.com

FOX 5 Rambling & Gambling Podcast: NFL Week 9

The Washington Football Team is on bye, but there's still plenty of exciting matchups in the NFL today if you're feeling lucky. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal chats with NFL handicapper Fabian Sommer.
NFL
Patriots.com

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

With the season squeaking just past the halfway point, the Patriots find themselves sitting at 5-4 and smack dab in the middle of the playoff race in the AFC. The Patriots Week 9 win in Carolina represented a lot of firsts – at least in the post-Tom Brady era. The 24-6 win was the team's third in a row, marking the first three-game winning streak for New England since Weeks 6-8 in 2019. It also moved the Patriots above the .500 mark at 5-4, the first time that has been the case since Week 3 of last season when a win over the Raiders made them 2-1. Most importantly, the win, coupled with Buffalo's stunning loss at Jacksonville, allowed the Patriots to move within a half-game (one game back in the loss column) of the 5-3 Bills in the AFC East standings. It's the closest the Patriots have been to first place since Week 1 of last season when the same two teams were 1-0.
NFL
World Soccer Talk

BASKETBALL

