NBA

Analysis: As Cunningham still learns, NBA rookies doing fine

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCade Cunningham’s final shot of his most recent game was...

www.thederrick.com

NBC Sports

Pistons’ No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham expected to make NBA debut Saturday

The future is finally now in Detroit. After missing most of training camp and the start of the season with a sprained ankle, No. 1 Cade Cunningham is set to make his NBA debut Saturday night against Orlando. James Edwards of The Athletic had the news. The Pistons have started...
NBA
Detroit Free Press

Why Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham isn't worried about poor shooting in his debut

Cade Cunningham emerged as the top prospect in this year’s NBA draft with his dynamic playmaking and pinpoint shooting. Those things were missing in his debut Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. He didn’t mind too much. Cunningham was simply thrilled to suit up and contribute to the Detroit Pistons’ first victory of the season, a 110-103 triumph over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Top Pick Cade Cunningham Flashes Potential In NBA Debut

After missing the first four games of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Cade Cunningham made his debut for the Detroit Pistons against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he played just 19 minutes but helped the team pull off a 110-103 victory. In that limited action, […] The post Top Pick Cade Cunningham Flashes Potential In NBA Debut appeared first on SLAM.
NBA
chatsports.com

Cade Cunningham's quiet debut leaves runway for top pick to lead talented rookie class

DETROIT — Chants of “We want Cade” smattered through Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit faithful wanting more than a sip of action from the No. 1 pick. A fan base so parched from success over the last decade didn’t seem to mind it was an inauspicious debut for Cade Cunningham; it was just a long wait to see him in a game that mattered.
NBA
Detroit News

Pistons still looking to find fit at starter for games Cade Cunningham sits

The Pistons starting lineup is almost like a Broadway show or a high-level theatrical performance, where fans have to wait and see who will be playing the leading role: the star or the understudy. In this case, it’s the reverse. Cade Cunningham isn’t the star yet, having played just one...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Cade Cunningham off to historically tough start in NBA

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham on Tuesday logged his second appearance of the season but once again struggled to find his shot in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Cunningham, who debuted on Saturday, recorded six points, three assists and two rebounds in the 117-89 loss. He finished 2-of-14 from the field and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts in nearly 30 minutes of work.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#The Brooklyn Nets
Sporting News

Cade Cunningham injury update: Will Pistons rookie play tonight?

Rookies such as Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have been shining bright on their respective teams, but the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has yet to play in his first NBA regular-season game. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is still recovering from an ankle injury that...
NBA
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham notches first-career bucket [Video]

It may have taken a while but with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game, Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham finally scored his first-career NBA bucket. Watch as Cade takes the pass as slashes to the hoop for his first career bucket.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham’s horrible shooting hits literal rock bottom in NBA history

Detroit Pistons hotshot rookie Cade Cunningham is off to a rough start as he puts up horrific shooting numbers in his first three games. After sitting out the first few games of the season due to an ankle injury, Cunningham was finally able to suit up for the franchise for the first time last week […] The post Pistons’ Cade Cunningham’s horrible shooting hits literal rock bottom in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Cade Cunningham Will Finally Make His NBA Debut

Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick in this year's NBA Entry Draft and he ended up getting selected by none other than the Detroit Pistons. Coming into this season, fans were extremely eager to see what Cunningham could do, especially when you consider how the Pistons have been desperate for a player like him for quite some time.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons schedule: It’s Cade Cunningham vs. the 2021 NBA Draft

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will soon get to test themselves against the other elite prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham, the overall number one pick, has gotten off to a slow start, but has looked much better in his last two games as he works on getting his legs back into game shape after missing weeks with an ankle injury.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Rookie Ladder Week 3: A new name enters the fray

Welcome back to the weekly rookie ladder update! Each week this season we will look at the race for the top five slots on the Rookie of the Year ballot, cutting the recording period every Sunday. Now that every team is getting closer to playing 10 games so far this...
NBA

