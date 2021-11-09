Analysis: As Cunningham still learns, NBA rookies doing fine

No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Cade Cunningham is making his much anticipated NBA debut tonight at Little Caesars Arena as the Detroit Pistons are gearing up to face the Orlando Magic. Having missed the first four games of the 2021-22 season with a lingering ankle injury, Cunningham will be...
The future is finally now in Detroit. After missing most of training camp and the start of the season with a sprained ankle, No. 1 Cade Cunningham is set to make his NBA debut Saturday night against Orlando. James Edwards of The Athletic had the news. The Pistons have started...
Cade Cunningham emerged as the top prospect in this year’s NBA draft with his dynamic playmaking and pinpoint shooting. Those things were missing in his debut Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. He didn’t mind too much. Cunningham was simply thrilled to suit up and contribute to the Detroit Pistons’ first victory of the season, a 110-103 triumph over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.
After missing the first four games of the 2021-22 season due to injury, Cade Cunningham made his debut for the Detroit Pistons against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he played just 19 minutes but helped the team pull off a 110-103 victory. In that limited action, […] The post Top Pick Cade Cunningham Flashes Potential In NBA Debut appeared first on SLAM.
DETROIT — Chants of “We want Cade” smattered through Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit faithful wanting more than a sip of action from the No. 1 pick. A fan base so parched from success over the last decade didn’t seem to mind it was an inauspicious debut for Cade Cunningham; it was just a long wait to see him in a game that mattered.
It ended with a Jalen Green airball. Round one went to Cade Cunningham. The smooth finish. The end-of-game flex on the Rockets’ hardwood. The win for a rebuilding team that needs every victory it can get. The other rebuilding team that has lost nine consecutive contests, struggles to shoot and...
The Pistons starting lineup is almost like a Broadway show or a high-level theatrical performance, where fans have to wait and see who will be playing the leading role: the star or the understudy. In this case, it’s the reverse. Cade Cunningham isn’t the star yet, having played just one...
Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham on Tuesday logged his second appearance of the season but once again struggled to find his shot in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Cunningham, who debuted on Saturday, recorded six points, three assists and two rebounds in the 117-89 loss. He finished 2-of-14 from the field and missed all nine of his 3-point attempts in nearly 30 minutes of work.
Rookies such as Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have been shining bright on their respective teams, but the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has yet to play in his first NBA regular-season game. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is still recovering from an ankle injury that...
On Saturday night, Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham made his NBA debut and though he left much to be desired, the Pistons walked away with their first win of the season. The Pistons defeated the Orlando Magic 110-101 on Saturday to move to 1-4 on the young season. Cunningham had...
It may have taken a while but with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game, Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham finally scored his first-career NBA bucket. Watch as Cade takes the pass as slashes to the hoop for his first career bucket.
Detroit Pistons hotshot rookie Cade Cunningham is off to a rough start as he puts up horrific shooting numbers in his first three games. After sitting out the first few games of the season due to an ankle injury, Cunningham was finally able to suit up for the franchise for the first time last week […] The post Pistons’ Cade Cunningham’s horrible shooting hits literal rock bottom in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT -- The Orlando Magic‘s power from outside gave them enough juice to threaten the Detroit Pistons. But the experience and settling presence of Detroit’s bench helped it to hold on to grab the team’s first win of the season. The Pistons (1-4) handed the Magic (1-6), who was on...
Cade Cunningham was the first overall pick in this year's NBA Entry Draft and he ended up getting selected by none other than the Detroit Pistons. Coming into this season, fans were extremely eager to see what Cunningham could do, especially when you consider how the Pistons have been desperate for a player like him for quite some time.
I hear you man. Bottom line the Pistons were the worst team in the NBA last year. The reason they got the #1 pick. They flat sucked last year and will suck again this year. Perhaps they become competitive in Cade’s 2nd season.
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will soon get to test themselves against the other elite prospects from the 2021 NBA Draft. Cunningham, the overall number one pick, has gotten off to a slow start, but has looked much better in his last two games as he works on getting his legs back into game shape after missing weeks with an ankle injury.
Let's just get this out of the way up front. If he stays healthy, Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham is going to have a long and productive NBA career. There's a reason he was the No. 1 overall pick in what we're finding out was an extremely loaded draft this past July, and his skill set is tailor-made for modern basketball.
Rookie Cade Cunningham missed Detroit's first four games of the 2021-22 season but since making his debut against Orlando on October 30, he has been showing glimpses of why the Pistons selected him No. 1 overall in this year's draft. Cunningham recorded a career-high 18 points against Philadelphia on Nov....
Cade Cunningham hasn’t had the dream start that you’d hope for when entering the NBA. But the Pistons star got something most rookies don’t get very easily – a ringing endorsement from Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets star was all praise for Cade Cunningham after the closer-than-expected battle he had...
Welcome back to the weekly rookie ladder update! Each week this season we will look at the race for the top five slots on the Rookie of the Year ballot, cutting the recording period every Sunday. Now that every team is getting closer to playing 10 games so far this...
Comments / 0