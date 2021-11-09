ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Person Killed, Others Jump From Windows Of Burning Home In North Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in North Philadelphia, with the fire forcing several people to jump out windows to escape. The fire started just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of North 21st Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lzALF_0cr1Pdyk00

When the Philadelphia Fire Department arrived, they found flames on the first floor. The fire involved three row homes. Neighbor Candice Briscoe witnessed the fire unfold as she headed to work.

“When we came out here, the house was in flames,” she told CBS3, describing “people trying to get out the house, people wrapped up in a blanket.”

Fire crews found an unidentified male, presumed to be in his 20s, dead inside the home.

Jihada Stevenson remembers the heartpounding moments the fire at this Nicetown apartment home forced her to leap out a second-story window, saving her life and the life of her unborn baby.

“We had to jump. That jump, I don’t even remember how I jumped or how I landed. I honestly can’t tell you because I don’t remember. But, I made it, my baby made it. I’m blessed, yes I’m blessed,” she said.

Another person is in critical condition from smoke inhalation. His family identified him as 31-year-old Donte Johnson.

“Right now, he’s unconscious,” Julius Johnson said of his brother. “I know my little brother, I’m just super praying that he’s going to make it.”

Antoinette Hannibal, another neighbor, told CBS3 she is “just praying for the other people and that everyone is going to be OK.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p9wyM_0cr1Pdyk00

One firefighter was injured, but Philadelphia Fire Department Captain Derek Bowmer said it was minor. Capt. Bowmer spoke to CBS3 early Tuesday morning, saying their fire station is seconds away from the neighborhood.

“We did have multiple people self-evacuating, and we did make some rescues,” Capt. Bowmer said.

Crews got the flames under control shortly after 4 a.m.

Officials couldn’t find any smoke detectors inside the home. The city provides them for free.

“Please, call 311 if you don’t have smoke detectors. We just turned our clocks back over the weekend so we always ask people to check their batteries, check their smoke detectors when we turn the clock back,” Bowmer said.

A firefighter also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and Matt Petrillo contributed to this report

