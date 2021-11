Well the rankings took a bit of a hit in playoff time. This isn't the first time that's happened, and the reason is even more pronounced—we don't see a lot of teams cross over from one conference to another, or even from one division within a conference to the other side, and in this post-COVID-shutdown time that lack of crossover data has been even tougher to make up for.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO