NFL

Packers' Campbell chief among '21 breakout defensive stars

Derrick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling stood...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

La Crosse Tribune

They shall return? Packers hopeful injured defensive stars Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander will play again this season

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur is keeping hope alive that two of the Green Bay Packers’ best defensive players will play for the team again this season. The Packers coach said Thursday outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back surgery) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder injury) are both making progress and the team is hopeful they’ll both return at some point — though it won’t be anytime soon, apparently.
NFL
On3.com

New Chiefs defensive end could play this weekend against Packers

Melvin Ingram moved from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs just yesterday, but he may already be good to go for head coach Andy Reid this upcoming weekend. “We’ve competed against him a number of times,” Reid said, per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “He’s getting older but we brought him up in the offseason. We felt he’d be a nice addition to the room.”
NFL
packerstalk.com

Packers Players Who Need Breakout Performances Versus Chiefs

The Packers notched win number seven in dramatic fashion, beating the Cardinals with a game sealing interception. Given all the key pieces that the Packers were missing for the game, this was the most impressive win of the 2021 season and even might have been the most impressive performance of Matt LeFleur’s tenure as Head Coach. The road forward doesn’t get any easier, as the Packers head into Kansas City to take on the defending AFC Champion. While the Chiefs have looked disjointed at times so far in 2021, make no mistake, this is an extremely talented and dangerous team. For the Packers to continue their win streak and get to win number eight, they will need some breakout performances at positions that will be challenged from the first snap to the last.
NFL
USA Today

Fantasy preview: How will Chiefs' stars perform against Packers?

In advance of Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Green Bay Packers game, Chiefs Wire examines the matchup with fantasy football projections for Kansas City players courtesy of our colleagues at The Huddle. This game draws tremendous interest, but mainly because either the Kansas City Chiefs‘ inexplicable decline becomes official, or they turn...
NFL
On3.com

Packers update status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Seahawks showdown

The Green Bay Packers anticipate having quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in time for this Sundays’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Rodgers missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19 and stirred up quite the controversy in doing so. Regardless of that previous situation, he is likely for him to return by Sunday.
NFL
chatsports.com

Chiefs edge Rodgers-less Packers 13-7 in defensive slugfest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs probably scrapped whatever defensive game plan they were pondering the moment they learned Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19 this week. There's no way they would have blitzed the crafty MVP the way they did his understudy...
NFL

