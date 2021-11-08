CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
BlackAmericaWeb
 5 days ago

Source: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty


C OVID-19 is still here, despite vaccination numbers slowly increasing and case numbers dipping.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Philadelphia 76ers’ all-star center Joel Embiid has tested positive for COVID-19 Monday morning (Nov.8). As a result of his positive test, he will sit for at least ten days per the NBA’s health and safety protocols. According to ESPN , the Sixers will be without Embiid for about five games, including tonight’s matchup against the New York Knicks.  Embiid will be available to return sometime during Philadelphia’s six-game road trip on the west coast.

Embiid is now the fourth 76er to enter the league’s health and safety protocols joining forward Tobias Harris and guards Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe. Embiid is averaging 21.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and a career-high 4.0 assists in nine games for the Sixers, who currently sit at the top of the Eastern Conference. He was scheduled to take the night off before learning he tested positive for COVID-19.

Andre Drummond, whom the team acquired through free agency, will start in Embiid’s place in hopes of filling the considerable void Embiid’s absence creates. The Sixers have been surging despite missing key pieces. Following Tobias Harris’ positive test result about a week ago, the team beat the Portland Trail Blazers without both Harris and Embiid, who was resting. The Sixers also beat the much improved Chicago Bulls twice as well as the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers are also still without all-star point guard Ben Simmons who has yet to play one game for Philly since demanding a trade.

We wish Joel Embiid and the other players still battling COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / Getty

